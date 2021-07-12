You know, maybe CNN should just get down on their hands and knees because that would make reaching Biden’s backside a helluva lot easier.

The arse-kissing was bad under Obama, but this?

As the Puppet in Chief himself would say, ‘C’MON MAN! PURPLE IS MY FAVORITE ICE CREAM FLAVOR AND I FOUGHT THE TALIBAN IN WW1.’

Heh.

Biden doesn’t have a magic wand?

Welp, he was more than happy to shut down our energy independence the MOMENT he got in office. Maybe if he just stopped that stuff?

Hey, we’re not experts but that just seems to make sense.

Trending

Yeah, super weird.

Almost like there’s a reason.

Right?

It makes things so much simpler.

***

Related:

Were you DROPPED on your head? Joy Reid comparing Texas Republicans to THE TALIBAN does not go over well, like at ALL

‘TROUBLE! LOL’: Jim Acosta fanboys over CNN interview with Grizzly Joe at CPAC and HOOBOY is the joke ever on him (watch)

‘Best argument against socialism? Me.’ Marina Medvin’s powerful thread about socialism versus capitalism an absolute must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenCNNgas prices