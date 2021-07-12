Oh good, Jennifer Rubin is feeding Joy Reid … this will be a serious genius-a-thon.

Yup indeedy.

We suppose those clicks and taps aren’t going to make themselves happen Jen, but when what you write appeals to the brain-deadest of the braindead?

Yikes.

Case in point:

So now Texas Republicans are putting bounties on pregnant women. I almost hate to ask what this benighted party will think of next. https://t.co/mUrJgVBIAi — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 12, 2021

Wait, what now?

Texas Republicans are putting bounties on pregnant women?

You know what, we don’t want to know.

Joyless Joy strikes again.

This is Talibanism. Are Texas conservatives going to be spying on women of childbearing age and turning them in for the bounties? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 12, 2021

You know the face you make when you read something really stupid and you’re not sure if it’s real or not?

Yup, just made that face.

Joy-Ann Reid asks a lot of questions to which the answer is almost always "no." https://t.co/y85NxpsGo1 — Max (@MaxNordau) July 12, 2021

Like when she asked if it was weird that she didn’t know who Rob Schneider was?

She thinks playing stupid as a means to attack other people is somehow clever and cutesy … but it’s really just stupid.

Cite the actual bill and the actual section in the bill. If you cannot or refuse to, it is because you are lying. — 16¢ is a Major Savings (@SoldierOneEaODG) July 12, 2021

Silly, she doesn’t know about the bill. She just knows what she read in Jen’s ridiculous article.

How do they let someone this God Awful Stupid leave the home? — Micky Finn (@Micky_Finn) July 12, 2021

They give them a show on MSNBC.

Heh.

Oooooh FFS.

We wish they’d read another freakin’ book.

Lmao! This from a hack like you down with people with guns being outed in Florida? Or BLM demanding ppl dining quietly to raise their fists? Or Antifa & the like burning federal buildings and toppling statues? Or ppl being visited for the sake of a jab in the arm…U R A 🤡 ma’am. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) July 12, 2021

It’s really weird how when Americans become subservient to the government on things like, oh I don’t know, let’s use vaccines as an example. When you let the government allow businesses to control our behavior don’t complain when they reach into other aspects of our lives. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 12, 2021

Parents, this is what Harvard produces. Be very careful where you send you kids for an "education". — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 12, 2021

David Hogg.

Case closed.

***

