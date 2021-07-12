Yup, that fuzzy conservative guy is trouble.

Heh.

Surely you guys know who Grizzly Joe is, yes? If not, you should. GJ is a long-time conservative warrior type who loves his country and who has been attending CPAC for years, meeting and greeting with others in grassroots and working to make our country better. We were not at all surprised to see Grizzly Joe at CPAC in Texas … we were sort of surprised to see him on CNN.

Watch this:

I knew that fuzzy guy was trouble! 🥸🤣👍🇺🇸 #CPACTX https://t.co/c9NB0RrQSr — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #CPACTX 7/9-11⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) July 10, 2021

CNN thought they had a gotcha.

They didn’t.

“If you tell me you're going to release the kraken, show me the freaking kraken for crying out loud….And don't tell me to go to Mr. Pillow man's website…." pic.twitter.com/tBWu0JeoQ7 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) July 12, 2021

Right? If you brag about a Kraken then you better have a Kraken.

GJ is not wrong at all here.

But Jim Acosta fanboying over this interview at the end? What a maroon.

Yo @donie I’m cracking up over here!🤣🤣 If that was Jim @Acosta asking for me, tell him I’m available *IF* we can do the selfie we COULD NOT do at @CPAC in Orlando due to the chuckleheads singing @CNN’s praises or sumthin… 🥸😜🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tRlGhzM5gf — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #CPACTX 7/9-11⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) July 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, Jim isn’t overly popular when he attends CPAC.

But he really should pose for a selfie with our pal Grizzly Joe.

***

