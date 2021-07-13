We could have gone our whole lives NOT seeing Eric Swalwell shirtless.

We could have gone our wholes lives and THEN some NOT seeing Eric Swalwell shirtless riding a camel.

And yet here we are.

Guess this is better than ripping a giant fart on national television or you know, banging a Chinese spy but still.

In case you missed it (hey, if we have to see it so do you):

While Eric Swalwell was scolding people for not following COVID rules he was taking special-interest funded trips to Qatar where he was maskless (and shirtless) riding camels. https://t.co/OulueU83Dh https://t.co/pzQrzcL8Sx pic.twitter.com/4iMTXqihaj — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) July 9, 2021

Tucker Carlson talked about this on his show last night, referring to Swalwell as Sir Hump-A-Lot (hey, he could write for us), so of course, the Left lost their ever-loving minds on Twitter. The only person who makes them froth at the mouth more than Tucker is Trump.

Look at these yahoos:

Tucker Carlson's hissy fit about Eric Swallwell shirtless is soooo like a 'Karen'… Has anyone come up with a name for a guy Karen? If not, I nominate the name, "Kevin" inspired by Kevin Sorbo… — lgwiesen (@lgwiesen1) July 13, 2021

Making fun of Eric is hardly throwing a hissy fit but whatever helps them sleep at night.

Imagine if Republicans were as outraged about fully-clothed seditious barbarians beating cops to death at the US Capitol as they are about a shirtless Eric Swalwell riding a camel. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 13, 2021

Ugh, this tool.

Can you believe people pay him to tweet?

Well, considering WHO pays him to tweet we suppose it makes sense.

The worst we saw, though, comes from this Ricky Davila person. Full transparency, this editor wouldn’t have even noticed him if he didn’t have her blocked. Not to mention he has over 300k followers … yikes.

Seems to me like Fox Propagandist white supremacist rape apologist Tucker Carlson is pretty jealous that he’ll never ever even come close to looking as good as a shirtless Rep. Eric Swalwell riding a camel. Jealousy is an ugly trait for a being so hideous inside and out. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 13, 2021

From the same people accusing Tucker of having a hissy fit.

THIS is what a hissy fit looks like.

