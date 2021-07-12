We’re fairly certain Brian Stelter isn’t bright enough to see the irony of his own tweet.

Complaining about Fox News using an interview with Trump to get attention and make money while he complains about Fox News … to get attention and make money.

Alrighty then.

Here’s how Brian is using Fox News to get attention on his feed to boost his show that is bleeding followers.

Those five viewers depend on Brian to tell them all about Fox News.

Brian just can’t quit his Fox News.

Tags: Brian StelterCNNfox newsTrump