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Noah Smith: That Dems Booted Platner Shows They Have Morals While Republicans Are Just Power-Seekers

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 09, 2026
Twitter

Noah Smith had to own up to his mistake when he got slammed for posting on Monday that "the Platner thing isn't hard to understand. He was a real working-class white guy who was willing to declare himself part of the leftist team." No, he was sold to voters as a working-class white guy. He's not working class at all. He attended a private boarding school and was given an oyster farming business through his mother, as well as $200,000 to buy a house. The "oyster farmer" thing was an act. He didn't even register the domain for his oyster farming business until a year after he registered the domain for his Senate campaign.

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Apology accepted for being ignorant and buying the story that was sold to you. But we're not accepting Smith's new post, in which he, as so many others have, claims that the Democrats are the ones with principles, because they dumped Platner not after the Nazi tattoo reveal of allegations of abuse by Lyndsey Fifield, but after sexual assault allegations. Republicans "stuck with Trump despite rape" and showed they are just pure power-seekers. Um, sorry, but the pure power-seekers were the ones who were willing to overlook all of the red flags because they thought Platner could beat Susan Collins.

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Bernie Sanders was his biggest backer, and Elizabeth Warren called him her kind of man.

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Democrats in Maine voted overwhelmingly for the guy with a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, and all of the Congressional Democrats fell over themselves to back him. Sure, just ignore everything the Dems were willing to overlook for a chance at regaining the Senate.

@Noahpinion really should keep his opinions to himself.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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