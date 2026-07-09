Noah Smith: That Dems Booted Platner Shows They Have Morals While Republicans Are Just Power-Seekers

Noah Smith had to own up to his mistake when he got slammed for posting on Monday that "the Platner thing isn't hard to understand. He was a real working-class white guy who was willing to declare himself part of the leftist team." No, he was sold to voters as a working-class white guy. He's not working class at all. He attended a private boarding school and was given an oyster farming business through his mother, as well as $200,000 to buy a house. The "oyster farmer" thing was an act. He didn't even register the domain for his oyster farming business until a year after he registered the domain for his Senate campaign.

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OK I got owned on this tweet and I deserved it. Platner is not a real working class white guy. He is merely good at cosplaying one. That was good enough for his supporters and hangers-on.



My apologies for being sloppy. https://t.co/gxEYsfXG90 — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2026

Apology accepted for being ignorant and buying the story that was sold to you. But we're not accepting Smith's new post, in which he, as so many others have, claims that the Democrats are the ones with principles, because they dumped Platner not after the Nazi tattoo reveal of allegations of abuse by Lyndsey Fifield, but after sexual assault allegations. Republicans "stuck with Trump despite rape" and showed they are just pure power-seekers. Um, sorry, but the pure power-seekers were the ones who were willing to overlook all of the red flags because they thought Platner could beat Susan Collins.

The fact that Dems booted Platner over rape, but Republicans stuck with Trump despite rape, shows how the Dems still have some morals ("HR Lady politics") while the GOP are now just pure power-seekers. But the gap is narrowing. — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) July 9, 2026

Trump didn’t rape anybody, especially not some insane hag that he never met. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 9, 2026

Any fair and objective review of the facts of the E Jean Carroll case makes it readily apparent that the entire thing was a complete fraud.



In other words it’s an IQ test, and anyone who believes that Trump raped or sexually assaulted her failed it miserably. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) July 9, 2026

They stuck by him thru Nazi tattoos, publishing rape fantasies, cheating on his newlywed wife, being on a teen hookup site, domestic abuse (but of a Republican) and heavily hinted at worse.



Polling was showing he was going to lose, so they dropped their oppo to get rid of him — FredipusRex (@FredipusRex) July 9, 2026

The reason he was going to lose is that many Dems still have morals — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) July 9, 2026

You dont even believe that bullshit, dude.



If you did, you wouldnt have had to engage in limp-dicked whataboutism using false allegations made by a batshit crazy rape fetishist funded by one of your cult's biggest donors. You'd have made the point without it. — Dr_Science_Wiz_MKII (@Dr_Science_MK2) July 9, 2026

The Nazi tattoo was known before the primary, and Democrats still voted overwhelmingly for him, so don’t talk to me about Democrats’ morals. — Postal Sage (@PostalSage) July 9, 2026

If they had morals, the Totenkopf would have been all they needed to know to shitcan him. — Jay Lawson (@LawsonJay) July 9, 2026

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Are you referring to the Dems who continued to back him despite all of this knowledge (Ro Khanna, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Chris Murphy, and many others) or the Dems who voted and made him the democratic nominee? — melicious_intent (@jaggedlittleMel) July 9, 2026

Bernie Sanders was his biggest backer, and Elizabeth Warren called him her kind of man.

Those voters knew who he was and voted for him anyway. Nice try with that morals crap. What is actually happening here is the Democrat overlords are taking away the voice of the people who voted for Platner. They did this with Biden and you all bent over and took it. — Rae Rae (@RaeSean8) July 9, 2026

He won the primary... The democrats literally voted for him.



It wasn't until he had to compete for non democratic votes that we saw the polls didn't look good, And then suddenly we need to believe women again — honestarguement (@honestarguemen1) July 9, 2026

Democrats are so morally pure that they’re still pushing false rape accusations against Trump and would still be supporting a Nazi rapist today if they thought he would win. — Floyd Jones 🌸 (@ojspal) July 9, 2026

It is beyond absurd that you think this is a partisan difference



But trading idiocy for engagement works. Kudos. — Edward (@EdN618) July 9, 2026

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What a fucking idiot to think we believe this bullshit. — Rob (@routbake) July 9, 2026

Democrats in Maine voted overwhelmingly for the guy with a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, and all of the Congressional Democrats fell over themselves to back him. Sure, just ignore everything the Dems were willing to overlook for a chance at regaining the Senate.

@Noahpinion really should keep his opinions to himself.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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