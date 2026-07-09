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Kyle Kulinski Tells Republicans to Sit at the Kids’ Table While the Adults Handle the Platner Mess

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 09, 2026
Twitter

The cope coming from the Left over the Graham Platner sexual assault allegations has been strong. We're hearing how moral the Democratic Party is for dumping Platner (who still hasn't officially exited the race) after voting for him overwhelmingly, knowing that he had a Nazi tattoo, and continuing to support him through allegations of abuse, his creepy P-Hustle account on Kik, and more. It wasn't until the r-word entered the conversation that Maine Democrats knew they had to do something.

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Krystal Ball's husband, Kyle Kulinski, wants Republicans to know that Democrats don't care what they have to say about anything anymore, being the party of pedophiles, rapists, cultists, conmen, and terrorists. People like Kulinski and Noah Smith really live in a mirror world where everything is backward. 

The post continues:

… terrorists. You simply can't support Trump and morally finger-wag about anything ever again.

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It's looking as though the "adults" are going to pick Platner's replacement for the voters. They're really handling everything well.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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