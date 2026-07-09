Kyle Kulinski Tells Republicans to Sit at the Kids’ Table While the Adults Handle the Platner Mess

The cope coming from the Left over the Graham Platner sexual assault allegations has been strong. We're hearing how moral the Democratic Party is for dumping Platner (who still hasn't officially exited the race) after voting for him overwhelmingly, knowing that he had a Nazi tattoo, and continuing to support him through allegations of abuse, his creepy P-Hustle account on Kik, and more. It wasn't until the r-word entered the conversation that Maine Democrats knew they had to do something.

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Krystal Ball's husband, Kyle Kulinski, wants Republicans to know that Democrats don't care what they have to say about anything anymore, being the party of pedophiles, rapists, cultists, conmen, and terrorists. People like Kulinski and Noah Smith really live in a mirror world where everything is backward.

I don't think republicans get it that we simply don't care what they have to say about anything anymore. They keep talking about Platner like we're listening. Go sit at the kids table and let the adults handle our business. You're a party of pedophiles rapists cultists conmen and… — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) July 9, 2026

The post continues:

… terrorists. You simply can't support Trump and morally finger-wag about anything ever again.

God, please give me the confidence of a lunatic resistance podcaster. Amen. https://t.co/QukV29q6Aw — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 9, 2026

OK but have you checked on your mom? We just want to know if she's safe. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2026

Nothing screams "I don't care what you think" like going on and on and on and on about how much you don't care what we think. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) July 9, 2026

Bro. You know we saw what you said about him for months, right? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 9, 2026

We get it. You support Nazis. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 9, 2026

I'm sure Republicans don't care that you don't care. I, on the other hand, care that you don't care because I love your seething rage. — Lucius Mullhorn (@JEdgar95100348) July 9, 2026

More whiny projection. What an unserious group of people the Democrats have become. — LBF (@forinthishope) July 9, 2026

Bro you make content for edgy 14 year old leftists, what makes you think you’re an “adult” here? — DoorFrame (@whydoikneedtwi1) July 9, 2026

You’re just a younger version of Keith Olberman at this point. I’m sure he’s proud — Roy Batty (@bossk0420) July 9, 2026

Posts like this are why no one takes you seriously and you will continue to exist in obscurity, on the fringe of the political pundit ecosystem. You need to log off for a few months and redirect your energy into something productive. — danglerod (@dinglefritzing) July 9, 2026

Coming from a party that is bringing to bat a confirmed Nazi is wild. You will say the allegations are nothing. You literally are bringing to power the things you slander others about. Now it shows you are actually that. Live in your own fire. — dumb_morpheus (@dumb_morpheus) July 9, 2026

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You can't morally finger wag about Trump and have Platner or Swalwell as candidates. Also can't morally finger wag as the saving democracy party while throwing out the will of your own voters. — BenShapiro'sEyebrows (@2024isweird) July 9, 2026

It's looking as though the "adults" are going to pick Platner's replacement for the voters. They're really handling everything well.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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