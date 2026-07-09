Irish Police Warn Against 'Right-Wing US Backlash' As Pro-Palestine Mom Is Killed by Her Muslim Boyfriend

This story is so stomach turning, particularly because the victim was a Mother.

Jamey Carney from New York State, moved to Ireland with her kid.



Started dating Ahmad Al-Saqar, a "refugee" from Jordan.



She wore Keffiyeh, was pro pally, hated ICE, apparently converted.



The inevitable happened.



Her child found her dead.



The "refugee" is on the run. pic.twitter.com/ZPcEXYnNJG — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 9, 2026

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Jamey Carney was an American Leftist who fully bought in to the whole 'Free Palestine' movement. She was a single Mom and thought she had found love. She moved to Ireland to be with her new man from Jordan. That's when things went really poorly.

Irish police force (the Gardaí) just did the Norm Macdonald meme https://t.co/o2bilKe3aH pic.twitter.com/mkRe0Rmazz — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) July 9, 2026

Rather than concerning itself with the slaughter of a woman, Irish police worry right wing Americans might use this case against Muslims. Literally, you can't make this stuff up. It seems maybe the problem isn't the 'right wing in America', but rather a man who killed his girlfriend.

"The unidentified person of interest, described as an asylum-seeking Middle Eastern man in his late 20s or early 30s..."



Aaaand there it is https://t.co/6dk8Mf0MGz — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 9, 2026

Amazing. And how anyone "reacts" over here is none of Ireland's business. https://t.co/kYXsTDLXzA — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) July 9, 2026

They should focus on finding the murderer.

Maybe the Gardaí should focus on the murder. And finding the murder. Seriously politics is police business?



Oh right. Ireland. Britain. Europe. Canada. Australia.



Politics is police business.



You people. Why do you put up with this s**t?



I wasn't really thinking about taking… https://t.co/VN3RWiAmT7 — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 9, 2026

They've been trained to just accept whatever the government does. Maybe they grumble and complain a bit, but not much more.

It’s a perfect example of a nation experiencing suicidal empathy @IrishTimes

You can’t bring people who think anyone non Muslim is fair game for rape or murder and expect them to integrate into your society.

St Patrick rolling in his grave. Hell, the Celts rolling in their… https://t.co/EF6GbyABka — Jodi (@APLMom) July 9, 2026

They always try to prevent people from "stirring up tensions" and it never works. Basic confusion of causality: the politicians do not create the tensions, the tensions create the politicians https://t.co/AHTS1XX2VR — CiroccoDruid (@stillnotking75) July 9, 2026

Also, politicians need to face reality. Not all civilizations are created equally.

The possibility of "racial tensions" in Ireland is crazy.



It was 94% White Irish in the year 2000



By 2022 it was 76%



1/4 of the Irish population is now foreign born. — 💀 MorbidParamour 🖤 (@MorbidParamour) July 9, 2026

Eternal Intergalactic Champion of Darwin Awards https://t.co/095YlPhJw1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 9, 2026

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How come this isn’t on every news station? I think we know the answer. Does not fit the narrative. I’m sad that she was so brainwashed, she didn’t realize what a dangerous situation she put herself in. And now her child has no mother. Awful! https://t.co/jzQSOkFz7Q — Ca (@CaAmericanLady) July 9, 2026

And now her child has been left alone in the world.

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