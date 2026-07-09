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Irish Police Warn Against 'Right-Wing US Backlash' As Pro-Palestine Mom Is Killed by Her Muslim Boyfriend

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 09, 2026
Twitchy

This story is so stomach turning, particularly because the victim was a Mother.

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Jamey Carney was an American Leftist who fully bought in to the whole 'Free Palestine' movement. She was a single Mom and thought she had found love. She moved to Ireland to be with her new man from Jordan. That's when things went really poorly. 

Rather than concerning itself with the slaughter of a woman, Irish police worry right wing Americans might use this case against Muslims. Literally, you can't make this stuff up. It seems maybe the problem isn't the 'right wing in America', but rather a man who killed his girlfriend.

They should focus on finding the murderer.

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They've been trained to just accept whatever the government does. Maybe they grumble and complain a bit, but not much more.

Also, politicians need to face reality. Not all civilizations are created equally. 

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And now her child has been left alone in the world. 

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Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM PALESTINIANS

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Current Maine SOS Announces Her Bid to Replace Platner — Gets Attacked by Lefties for Holocaust Ed Work justmindy
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