Irish Police Warn Against 'Right-Wing US Backlash' As Pro-Palestine Mom Is Killed by Her Muslim Boyfriend

This story is so stomach turning, particularly because the victim was a Mother.
Jamey Carney from New York State, moved to Ireland with her kid.— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 9, 2026
Started dating Ahmad Al-Saqar, a "refugee" from Jordan.
She wore Keffiyeh, was pro pally, hated ICE, apparently converted.
The inevitable happened.
Her child found her dead.
The "refugee" is on the run. pic.twitter.com/ZPcEXYnNJG
Jamey Carney was an American Leftist who fully bought in to the whole 'Free Palestine' movement. She was a single Mom and thought she had found love. She moved to Ireland to be with her new man from Jordan. That's when things went really poorly.
Irish police force (the Gardaí) just did the Norm Macdonald meme https://t.co/o2bilKe3aH pic.twitter.com/mkRe0Rmazz— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) July 9, 2026
Rather than concerning itself with the slaughter of a woman, Irish police worry right wing Americans might use this case against Muslims. Literally, you can't make this stuff up. It seems maybe the problem isn't the 'right wing in America', but rather a man who killed his girlfriend.
"The unidentified person of interest, described as an asylum-seeking Middle Eastern man in his late 20s or early 30s..."— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 9, 2026
Aaaand there it is https://t.co/6dk8Mf0MGz
Amazing. And how anyone "reacts" over here is none of Ireland's business. https://t.co/kYXsTDLXzA— Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) July 9, 2026
They should focus on finding the murderer.
Maybe the Gardaí should focus on the murder. And finding the murder. Seriously politics is police business?— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 9, 2026
Oh right. Ireland. Britain. Europe. Canada. Australia.
Politics is police business.
You people. Why do you put up with this s**t?
I wasn't really thinking about taking… https://t.co/VN3RWiAmT7
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They've been trained to just accept whatever the government does. Maybe they grumble and complain a bit, but not much more.
It’s a perfect example of a nation experiencing suicidal empathy @IrishTimes— Jodi (@APLMom) July 9, 2026
You can’t bring people who think anyone non Muslim is fair game for rape or murder and expect them to integrate into your society.
St Patrick rolling in his grave. Hell, the Celts rolling in their… https://t.co/EF6GbyABka
They always try to prevent people from "stirring up tensions" and it never works. Basic confusion of causality: the politicians do not create the tensions, the tensions create the politicians https://t.co/AHTS1XX2VR— CiroccoDruid (@stillnotking75) July 9, 2026
Also, politicians need to face reality. Not all civilizations are created equally.
The possibility of "racial tensions" in Ireland is crazy.— 💀 MorbidParamour 🖤 (@MorbidParamour) July 9, 2026
It was 94% White Irish in the year 2000
By 2022 it was 76%
1/4 of the Irish population is now foreign born.
Eternal Intergalactic Champion of Darwin Awards https://t.co/095YlPhJw1— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 9, 2026
How come this isn’t on every news station? I think we know the answer. Does not fit the narrative. I’m sad that she was so brainwashed, she didn’t realize what a dangerous situation she put herself in. And now her child has no mother. Awful! https://t.co/jzQSOkFz7Q— Ca (@CaAmericanLady) July 9, 2026
And now her child has been left alone in the world.
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