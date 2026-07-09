Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure

As Twitchy reported last month, Judge Sparkle Sooknanan singlehandedly blocked the Trump administration from using the SAVE database to verify citizenship for voter rolls. As ABC News reported, "In her order, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan said the federal government "has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote."

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Earlier this month, Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh announced that he would file articles of impeachment to remove Sooknanan from the bench and restore integrity to America's elections. It's about time someone took action against these activist judges. "Rogue judges like her are destroying the rule of law while communists undermine America," Hamadeh posted.

Now, Kyle Becker reports that Sooknanan is refusing to pause her ruling despite a federal judge in Florida ordering the system restored:

BREAKING: Judge 'Sparkle' Flips Out, Rejects Federal Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling



Judge Sparkle Sooknanan has refused to pause her ruling that dismantled the Department of Homeland Security's expanded SAVE citizenship verification system, even after a federal judge in… pic.twitter.com/UqL3an1ppS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 8, 2026

The post continues:

… Florida ordered the exact same system to be restored. The dispute centers on the Trump administration's expanded SAVE database, which allows states to use Social Security numbers and bulk searches to verify citizenship for voter rolls and other lawful government functions. Last month, Judge Sooknanan blocked the upgrades, ruling they violated federal privacy laws. But because Florida, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio had already secured a court-approved settlement guaranteeing access to those same SAVE features, U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II ordered DHS to immediately restore them. Rather than pause her ruling while the conflict plays out, Judge Sooknanan rejected the Trump administration's request, accusing the government of "gamesmanship" and insisting the Florida court had "erred in significant ways." The conflicting rulings now leave DHS in the position of being ordered by one federal judge to disable the system or to ignore her and follow the alternate judge's ruling. Rep. Abe Hamadeh has introduced articles of impeachment against Judge Sooknanan. Rep. Nancy Mace has proposed legislation requiring federal judges, members of Congress, and Senate-confirmed officials to be natural-born U.S. citizens.

Sooknanan grew up in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dual citizens strike again. That's right. She's a dual citizen in Trinidad and Tobago.



The corruption in Congress and the Judiciary knows no bounds. — Fred Bastiat (@fbastiat17) July 9, 2026

We do not live in a constitutional republic. We live in judicial tyranny. These judges should be ignored. — Tomatokek (@Tomatokekk) July 9, 2026

The Florida court "erred in significant ways," part is what gets me.



Of course, SHE isn't wrong. It's gotta be everyone. — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) July 9, 2026

Why is this even a question? Ignore the foreigner and indict for good measure. Let the Supreme Court step in and shut down this foreigner if they want the courts to retain any legitimacy at all. — Richard Whittington (@ThriceLordMayor) July 9, 2026

Pretty arrogant for a young woman who's only been a judge for a little over a year... — Dogula (@Dogula66) July 8, 2026

Doesn’t matter if she compiles or not. She’s been overruled and that’s the end of it. — Cameron B (@CameronBats) July 9, 2026

The other judge can just rule her injunction moot. And it will end up going to SCOTUS. Sparkle is beginning to fade. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) July 9, 2026

Judge Sparkle’s legal justification of protection of privacy to interfere in a process for verification of eligibility to vote is ridiculous.

Accessing government databases to protect the integrity of our elections should be standard practice. — ph (@karmicpete) July 9, 2026

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Last I checked, SCOTUS already shut down nationwide injunctions, and stated judges are responsible for their own regions, therefore have zero impact to enforce ruling in any other State.



She can fuck right off with her temper tantrum! — InVictusActual (@lnVictusActual) July 9, 2026

She is a partisan charlatan. Judge Wetherell is an extremely intelligent and well respected judge that values the rule of law. The appellate court will uphold his ruling and overturn hers…book it. — @SWFLPiper (@swflpiper) July 9, 2026

Sookanan is just pissed because the administration has already filed to appeal her order and she'll most likely lose. — Arnie 🇺🇲 (@ArnulfoCarden17) July 9, 2026

Judicial tyranny on full display. This seditious behavior will not stand indefinitely. I feel like a constitutional showdown is right around the corner. The number one DUTY of every President is to preserve the Constitution. …and the judiciary defies it, daily. — Tia4419 (@Tia4419) July 9, 2026

These people are intentionally “clowning” our system, they have no interest in or integrity in our Constitution or our values as a nation, they’re only intent is to severely modify it or end it entirely.

We cannot “agree to disagree” with someone who is out to destroy us. — Steve Powers (@Mr_Steve_Powers) July 9, 2026

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, born in Trinidad, naturalized US in 2009, dual citizen, educated in Trinidad & Tobago, Biden appointee, is an activist judge defying orders & blocking voter citizenship checks.



Impeach. #ElectionIntegrity @HouseGOP @SpeakerJohnson — Miguel (@ghosteagle25) July 9, 2026

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What's the status on those articles of impeachment? Rep. Jim Jordan has work to do.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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