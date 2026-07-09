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Judge Sparkle Rejects Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Against Election Integrity Measure

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 09, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported last month, Judge Sparkle Sooknanan singlehandedly blocked the Trump administration from using the SAVE database to verify citizenship for voter rolls. As ABC News reported, "In her order, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan said the federal government "has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote." 

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Earlier this month, Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh announced that he would file articles of impeachment to remove Sooknanan from the bench and restore integrity to America's elections. It's about time someone took action against these activist judges. "Rogue judges like her are destroying the rule of law while communists undermine America," Hamadeh posted.

Now, Kyle Becker reports that Sooknanan is refusing to pause her ruling despite a federal judge in Florida ordering the system restored:

The post continues:

… Florida ordered the exact same system to be restored.

The dispute centers on the Trump administration's expanded SAVE database, which allows states to use Social Security numbers and bulk searches to verify citizenship for voter rolls and other lawful government functions.

Last month, Judge Sooknanan blocked the upgrades, ruling they violated federal privacy laws.

But because Florida, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio had already secured a court-approved settlement guaranteeing access to those same SAVE features, U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II ordered DHS to immediately restore them.

Rather than pause her ruling while the conflict plays out, Judge Sooknanan rejected the Trump administration's request, accusing the government of "gamesmanship" and insisting the Florida court had "erred in significant ways."

The conflicting rulings now leave DHS in the position of being ordered by one federal judge to disable the system or to ignore her and follow the alternate judge's ruling.

Rep. Abe Hamadeh has introduced articles of impeachment against Judge Sooknanan.

Rep. Nancy Mace has proposed legislation requiring federal judges, members of Congress, and Senate-confirmed officials to be natural-born U.S. citizens.

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Sooknanan grew up in Trinidad and Tobago.

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What's the status on those articles of impeachment? Rep. Jim Jordan has work to do.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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