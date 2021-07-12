An observation: Dan Rather is a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

Yeah, we see you Gen-Xrs nodding and smiling because YOU GET IT.

Really, it’s just a nice way to say Dan is an embarrassing jack-a*s.

Oh, and since it’s our observation is must be true.

Sort of like ol’ Dan’s observation about EVIL climate-change deniers!

Boy oh boy, our good friends on the Left sure are pushing the idea that it’s only backwoods, redneck, Republican dummies who are refusing to get the vaccine. We hate to break it to them, and to Dan, but that’s just not true. Especially when you have leaders like Louis Farrakhan telling entire Black communities not to get the shot.

But hey, don’t take our word for it.

Oops.

Truth is for peons like us lowly Twitchy editors.

Heh.

Yup.

Psh.

That would mean Dan did actual reporting and we all know he hasn’t done that in decades.

The nerve!

