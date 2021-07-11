Joy Reid just keeps out-ugly’ing herself on Twitter.
Is out-ugly’ing a word?
You know what? We don’t care if it is or not, it really works for this lame subtweet where she was ‘dunking’ on Rob Schneider. She was trying to make him insignificant because he has become a voice of reason against the government forcing people to vaccinate. And you know, she’s far too important to know who a comedian who has made dozens of films and has been making people laugh for decades is.
What a harpy:
Is it weird that I have no idea who Rob Schneider is?
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 10, 2021
Is it weird that Joy claimed time-traveling hackers posted a bunch of homophobic content on her old blog? Or is it weirder that she got away with that lame excuse?
Enter Tim Young:
Yup.
She does.
Guess she didn’t like Tim’s tone here or something, el oh el:
And sorry who are you? And what is your authority, exactly, on what and who I know?
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 10, 2021
She mad.
I'm Tim Young, but like most Americans with eyes, ears and common sense, I know that you're a lying, race-baiting homophobe who should've been canceled from all your platforms a while ago.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 10, 2021
This.
So much this.
All of this.
BOOM 💥 @JoyAnnReid https://t.co/xudZa3Y2Y5
— Linda DeLaughter (@DelaughterLinda) July 11, 2021
Went the dynamite.
Yup.
Truest tweet we’ll see today 👇🏻 https://t.co/Wo4kvDRFBM
— Cheryl (@cheryleliz) July 11, 2021
Pretty damn true.
https://t.co/2U6PyJRtff pic.twitter.com/Ak08yGxRqX
— sandy21957🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🤟💖 (@sandy21957) July 11, 2021
Exactly, she's such a propagandist!https://t.co/AlucYR4jnk
— 🌺 Lorraine (@MsCyberDiva) July 11, 2021
It’s really obnoxious.
A mic-drop tweet
Well done @TimRunsHisMouth https://t.co/0w8eknIxxw pic.twitter.com/KeYs3QUn1Q
— NickSearcys37thBitch (@scottlock4usc) July 11, 2021
A mic-drop tweet x 1000.
‘Nuff ced pic.twitter.com/TZvj0HAUbO
— BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 11, 2021
Yeah.
‘Nuff said.
***
