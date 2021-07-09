It’s rare that this editor reads a thread and is moved to tears when said thread isn’t about some kid who needs a kidney or a dog who got stuck in a well … this thread about what happened not only to Trump but his supporters and conservative voters over the past four years made the tears fall.

Not because it’s sad but because when you see it written out in this way, succinct, no crazy memes, no conspiracies, just the facts, it is beyond infuriating.

You ever been so angry you cried?

If not, there’s a first time for everything.

Take a look:

I think I've had discussions w/enough Boomer-tier Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent to extract a general theory about their perspective. It is also the perspective of most of the people at the Capitol on 1/6, and probably even Trump himself. 1/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Most believe some or all of the theories involving midnight ballots, voting machines, etc, but what you find when you talk to them is that, while they'll defend those positions w/info they got from Hannity or Breitbart or whatever, they're not particularly attached to them. 2/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

They’re not unhinged lunatics carrying the Confederate flag and screeching WHOOO-DAWGIE?!

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Here are the facts – actual, confirmed facts – that shape their perspective: 1) The FBI/etc spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from Day 1 (see: Brennan's July 2016 memo, etc). 3/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

These are Tea Party people. The types who give their kids a pocket Constitution for their birthday and have Founding Fathers memes in their bios. The intel community spying on a presidential campaign using fake evidence (incl forged documents) is a big deal to them. 4/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

This this this!

Everyone involved lied about their involvement as long as they could. We only learned the DNC paid for the manufactured evidence because of a court order. Comey denied on TV knowing the DNC paid for it, when we have emails from a year earlier proving that he knew. 5/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

This was true with everyone, from CIA Dir Brennan & Adam Schiff – who were on TV saying they'd seen clear evidence of collusion w/Russia, while admitting under oath behind closed doors that they hadn't – all the way down the line. In the end we learned that it was ALL fake. 6/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

At first, many Trump ppl were worried there must be some collusion, because every media & intel agency wouldn't make it up out of nothing. When it was clear that they had made it up, people expected a reckoning, and shed many illusions about their gov't when it didn't happen. 7/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

We know as fact: a) The Steele dossier was the sole evidence used to justify spying on the Trump campaign, b) The FBI knew the Steele dossier was a DNC op, c) Steele's source told the FBI the info was unserious, d) they did not inform the court of any of this and kept spying. 8/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Infuriating.

Trump supporters know the collusion case front and back. They went from worrying the collusion must be real, to suspecting it might be fake, to realizing it was a scam, then watched as every institution – agencies, the press, Congress, academia – gaslit them for another year. 9/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Worse, collusion was used to scare people away from working in the administration. They knew their entire lives would be investigated. Many quit because they were being bankrupted by legal fees. The DoJ, press, & gov't destroyed lives and actively subverted an elected admin. 10/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

This is where people whose political identity was largely defined by a naive belief in what they learned in Civics class began to see the outline of a Regime that crossed all institutional boundaries. Because it had stepped out of the shadows to unite against an interloper. 11/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

GOP propaganda still has many of them thinking in terms of partisan binaries, but A LOT of Trump supporters see that the Regime is not partisan. They all know that the same institutions would have taken opposite sides if it was a Tulsi Gabbard vs Jeb Bush election. 12/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

It's hard to describe to people on the left (who are used to thinking of gov't as a conspiracy… Watergate, COINTELPRO, WMD, etc) how shocking & disillusioning this was for people who encourage their sons to enlist in the Army, and hate ppl who don't stand for the Anthem. 13/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Shocking and disillusioning … perfect words.

People who love their country watching their government manipulate the system to take back control from the very people they supposedly work for.

They could have managed the shock if it only involved the government. But the behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or gov't official, because they feel most betrayed by them. 14/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

The idea that the press is driven by ratings/sensationalism became untenable. If that were true, they'd be all over the Epstein story. The corporate press is the propaganda arm of the Regime they now see in outline. Nothing anyone says will ever make them unsee that, period. 15/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Yup.

This is profoundly disorienting. Many of them don't know for certain whether ballots were faked in November 2020, but they know for absolute certain that the press, the FBI, etc would lie to them if there was. They have every reason to believe that, and it's probably true. 16/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Probably true.

They watched the press behave like animals for four years. Tens of millions of people will always see Kavanaugh as a gang rapist, based on nothing, because of CNN. And CNN seems proud of that. They led a lynch mob against a high school kid. They cheered on a summer of riots. 17/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

They always claimed the media had liberal bias, fine, whatever. They still thought the press would admit truth if they were cornered. Now they don't. It's a different thing to watch them invent stories whole cloth in order to destroy regular lives and spark mass violence. 18/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Truth be told, we never expected the media to admit the truth if they were cornered. We’ve been covering them for long enough to know better.

Time Mag told us that during the 2020 riots, there were weekly conference calls involving, among others, leaders of the protests, the local officials who refused to stop them, and media people who framed them for political effect. In Ukraine we call that a color revolution. 19/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Throughout the summer, Democrat governors took advantage of COVID to change voting procedures. It wasn't just the mail-ins (they lowered signature matching standards, etc). After the collusion scam, the fake impeachment, Trump ppl expected shenanigans by now. 20/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Northam. Whitmer. Cuomo. Newsom. Name a Democratic governor and you saw them exploiting the virus to ‘set the change.’

Re: "fake impeachment", we now know that Trump's request for Ukraine to cooperate w/the DOJ regarding Biden's $ activities in Ukraine was in support of an active investigation being pursued by the FBI and Ukraine AG at the time, and so a completely legitimate request. 21/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

But QUID PRO QUO!!!

Then you get the Hunter laptop scandal. Big Tech ran a full-on censorship campaign against a major newspaper to protect a political candidate. Period. Everyone knows it, all of the Tech companies now admit it was a "mistake" – but, ya know, the election's over, so who cares? 22/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

They screech at a Trump kid for being taller than his mom.

Seriously.

Did you guys see how they reacted to Barron being 6’7″?

Goes w/o saying, but: If the NY Times had Don Jr's laptop, full of pics of him smoking crack and engaging in group sex, lots of lurid family drama, emails describing direct corruption and backed up by the CEO of the company they were using, the NYT wouldn't have been banned. 23/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

It would be the front page of the NYT for months on end.

Think back: Stories about Trump being pissed on by Russian prostitutes and blackmailed by Putin were promoted as fact, and the only evidence was a document paid for by his opposition and disavowed by its source. The NY Post was banned for reporting on true information. 24/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

On true information.

Let that sink in.

The reaction of Trump ppl to all this was not, "no fair!" That's how they felt about Romney's "binders of women" in 2012. This is different. Now they see, correctly, that every institution is captured by ppl who will use any means to exclude them from the political process. 25/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

And yet they showed up in record numbers to vote. He got 13m more votes than in 2016, 10m more than Clinton got! As election night dragged on, they allowed themselves some hope. But when the four critical swing states (and only those states) went dark at midnight, they knew. 26/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Over the ensuing weeks, they got shuffled around by grifters and media scam artists selling them conspiracy theories. They latched onto one, then another increasingly absurd theory as they tried to put a concrete name on something very real. 27/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Media & Tech did everything to make things worse. Everything about the election was strange – the changes to procedure, unprecedented mail-in voting, the delays, etc – but rather than admit that and make everything transparent, they banned discussion of it (even in DMs!). 28/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Media and tech always do everything to make things worse.

Everyone knows that, just as Don Jr's laptop would've been the story of the century, if everything about the election dispute was the same, except the parties were reversed, suspicions about the outcome would've been Taken Very Seriously. See 2016 for proof. 29/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Even the courts' refusal of the case gets nowhere w/them, because of how the opposition embraced mass political violence. They'll say, w/good reason: What judge will stick his neck out for Trump knowing he'll be destroyed in the media as a violent mob burns down his house? 30/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

It's a fact, according to Time Magazine, that mass riots were planned in cities across the country if Trump won. Sure, they were "protests", but they were planned by the same people as during the summer, and everyone knows what it would have meant. Judges have families, too. 31/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Awful.

Forget the ballot conspiracies. It's a fact that governors used COVID to unconstitutionally alter election procedures (the Constitution states that only legislatures can do so) to help Biden to make up for a massive enthusiasm gap by gaming the mail-in ballot system. 32/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

They knew it was unconstitutional, it's right there in plain English. But they knew the cases wouldn't see court until after the election. And what judge will toss millions of ballots because a governor broke the rules? The threat of mass riots wasn't implied, it was direct. 33/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Sort of like when Maxine Waters was telling people to riot? But you know, only Trump was accused of inciting a riot … even though he never told people to get loud or get violent.

a) The entrenched bureaucracy & security state subverted Trump from Day 1, b) The press is part of the operation, c) Election rules were changed, d) Big Tech censors opposition, e) Political violence is legitimized & encouraged, f) Trump is banned from social media. 34/x — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

They were led down some rabbit holes, but they are absolutely right that their gov't is monopolized by a Regime that believes they are beneath representation, and will observe no limits to keep them getting it. Trump fans should be happy he lost; it might've kept him alive. /end — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) July 8, 2021

Might’ve kept him alive.

Wow.

***

