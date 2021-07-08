Tough guy Michael Avenatti who spent years promising to ruin Trump and his family (and anyone else who got in his way) cried during his speech today before the judge sentenced him. Yeah, it’s not nice for us to take joy in his tears but we never said we were nice.

Michael Avenatti is crying in the courtroom during his speech before sentencing. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 8, 2021

Michael Avenatti is crying before being sentenced to prison? DAY MADE. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 8, 2021

Michael Avenatti is crying in the courtroom. Somewhere secretly covered in jelly and powdered sugar, a pantless Stelter is also weeping pic.twitter.com/5wuji28Qu3 — A (@LittleMsOpinion) July 8, 2021

We’re looking for video but it sounds like it’s just an audio file for now.

"TV and twitter, your honor, mean nothing." — Michael Avenatti at his sentencing — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) July 8, 2021

Avenatti is crying, thanking his family for standing by him. "I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life, and there is no doubt that I deserve to pay, have paid, and will pay a further price for what I have done." — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) July 8, 2021

Avenatti: Few want to take you calls from prison. I am truly sorry for pain I have caused Mr. Franklin and others. I am humbled. I still feel positive. I know I can do better. I can be the person I dreamed of being (voice cracks). I will never practice law again — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 8, 2021

Avenatti: I am grateful to my family. (sobs). I'm sorry your Honor. I am thankful to my few friends who have stood by me. I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life. I deserve to pay, have paid & will pay a further price for what I have done — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 8, 2021

Judge Gardephe: Avenatti said, "I'm not going to f*ck around… A few million doesn't move the needle for me. I'll call the New York Times, they're waiting for my call. I'll take $10 billion off your client's market cap."

Song: https://t.co/nZB0qwMBAt — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 8, 2021

Judge Gardephe: They proposed a $15 million investigation, with disclosure of the results entirely up to Nike. Wilson asks he Nike could just settle with Franklin. Avenatti rejected it, asking Why pay Franklin so much in light of his role in this? — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 8, 2021

Judge Gardephe: Avenatti asked, Have you ever held the balls of a client in your hands? He offered confidentiality for $22.5 million, with he and Mr. Garagos riding off into the sunset. Avenatti tweeted, We have not reached the end of this scandal — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 8, 2021

Did anybody ever think that maybe Michael Avenatti was crying out for help 🤔 You people are cruel #Avenatti2124 "Still With Him" pic.twitter.com/XYZJTYbUHG — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) January 15, 2020

Don’t ever let these people forget how much they loved him.

FLASHBACK: Ana Navarro to Avenatti: “You're like the Holy Spirit. You are all places at all times”pic.twitter.com/FwUPhl0jqo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2021

And if I’m ever going down (and I’m not), I’m going down swinging. It is all I know and it is how I am built. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 9, 2020

