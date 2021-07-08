Tough guy Michael Avenatti who spent years promising to ruin Trump and his family (and anyone else who got in his way) cried during his speech today before the judge sentenced him. Yeah, it’s not nice for us to take joy in his tears but we never said we were nice.

Sucks to be you, Basta.

We’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Avenatti.

HAHAHAHA HA HA HA HA

We’re looking for video but it sounds like it’s just an audio file for now.

Trending

Except TV and Twitter made him famous.

Or would that be infamous?

Awww, poor lil guy.

Play-by-play.

And we still don’t feel sorry for him.

Gosh, he sounds a lot different from this guy:

Tough talk.

Big mistake.

No wonder the putz is crying.

An oldie but a goodie.

Don’t ever let these people forget how much they loved him.

Like the Holy Spirit.

Doesn’t much sound like he’s swinging.

Just sayin’.

***

