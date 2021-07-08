Gotta love those hard-hitting press conferences when Jen Psaki takes on the toughest of the tough reporters and answers the pressing questions that matter to Americans today.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

HOOBOY.

Watch this nonsense:

Jen Psaki sings Happy Birthday to a reporter: pic.twitter.com/vQHnQj3LhX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021

Did she give him a hug after since we know they like hugging?

Did she hand out cookies?

Are you kidding us with this crap?

Cue Katie Pavlich:

The White House briefing started today with Press Secretary Jen Psaki singing happy birthday to Reuters reporter Steve Holland. She then launched into a description of January 6 as one of the "darkest days" in American history — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 8, 2021

Sings happy birthday and then launches into insanity about January 6, vilifying half this country while doing so.

Ugh, the woman just sucks.

Now cut to Biden eating ice cream. — Bitter Tim (@VanSolo10) July 8, 2021

That would make sense.

Heh.

Media begins to fawn all over again. Ice cream for everyone! The adults are in the room! We eat ice cream all the time, and we sing happy birthday! America is back! — Good Nonversationalist (@PieceoftheResi1) July 8, 2021

WHOOOHOOO! MERICA!

Get me some Harris cookies. — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) July 8, 2021

Gross.

No thanks.

Oh, BOY, do I miss Kayleigh! — Susan Ivey (@SusanIvey9) July 8, 2021

Will she sing Happy Birthday to @pdoocy when his birthday comes around? @PressSec — Raiderfanatic (@jcoastbklyn) July 8, 2021

Evil Peter Doocy from evil Fox News?

Wouldn’t count on it.

***

