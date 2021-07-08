A California lawyer …

That’s it?

That’s how they’re referring to Avenatti now? The guy they swore would be the end of Trump? The ‘HERO’ they championed to run for president?

Now they won’t even say his name.

Ouch.

Avenatti is now officially the ‘lawyer who shall not be named’. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Sort of like Mueller.

Our pals on the Left sure do pick some ‘winners’ to treat as heroes and by winners, we mean total and complete losers.

Why not both?

Hilarious, ain’t it?

Karma in action.

***

Related:

Gosh, how very TELLING: 150 people were shot to death in major cities this past weekend … and here’s CNN’s homepage

Nothing to see here, just Jen Psaki admitting the feds will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated (watch)

‘Science has become a secular pseudo-religion’: Zuby tweets EPIC thread on the ’20 things he learned about humanity during the pandemic’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AvenattiCalifornia Lawyermedianbc