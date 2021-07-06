Shout-out to Not-The-Bee’s Adam Ford for this catch.

There’s a reason CNN’s ratings and viewership are going to shiznit …

Hundreds dead from violence in major cities over the weekend but you know, that irrelevant, anti-Trump agenda ain’t gonna write itself:

150 people were shot to death in major cities across the country just in the past weekend … and here's CNN's home page. pic.twitter.com/Q92xw1L5NR — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 6, 2021

Talk about projection lol Someone care to point me to this "wave of pro-Trump violence"? — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) July 6, 2021

They’ve been claiming there will be another INSURRECTION for months know, even though the original event they call an insurrection was really not an insurrection in the first place but we digress.

Now they should do Portland and Los Angeles… oh, wait… that violence is okay, right? — Richard Paolinelli – A #Superversive Scribe (@r_d_paolinelli) July 6, 2021

