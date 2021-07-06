Gosh … feds coming to your door if you haven’t been vaccinated. That sounds pretty damn authoritarian to us, just sayin’.

Watch.

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

Meeeeep.

‘Targeted door-to-door outreach … to get remaining Americans vaccinated.’

Sure, it’s just sharing information. Totally.

Nine scariest words ever murmured, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’

I’m here to tell you about the vaccines! pic.twitter.com/oNOJz04cia — DW Berkley (@DWBerkley) July 6, 2021

Knock knock.

They know. Oh, they KNOW! pic.twitter.com/rVPISgpatB — Amazon Post- Delta Variant (@dying_democracy) July 6, 2021

What will they do when we refuse? Come back with the police? — Jack_R (@JHR71955515) July 6, 2021

Scary to think this is happening in America.

But sure, Trump was the authoritarian.

This won’t end well. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) July 6, 2021

@PressSec I see the #DemocraticCommunistSocialistAdministration has entered the #GestapoPhase of their presidency — Tangerine Sweet 🍊 (@Tangerine_FL) July 6, 2021

…and the American Gestapo is born….. — Gerard (@GerryMaine) July 6, 2021

LOL, Big Bro can't validate citizenship or voter IDs yet they'll dispatch vaccination storm troopers to make us safer? Give me a break. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 6, 2021

I got the vax. But this makes me wish I could get UN-vaccinated, just so I could tell anyone who comes to my door to F off. — Lisa Rothstein #BeYourOwnBoss #NOPROAct #RepealAB5 (@davincidiva) July 6, 2021

Wtf — Corrie Christiaansen (@Corrie137) July 6, 2021

WTF indeed.

***

