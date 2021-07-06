Hey, at least Terry isn’t dancing this time.

Or pretending to grill out. Ahem.

We don’t know if Terry McAuliffe has accepted if a Democrat is going to lose in Virginia it will be THIS YEAR (Northam really sucked) or if he’s really just that bad at the whole Twitter thing but wow … this was stupid.

Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 6, 2021

Fine.

Let’s do that.

Let’s make voting ‘easier’ than buying a gun.

Voter ID. Background check. Waiting period. No felons can vote.

FFS, Terry. Really? ROFL.

It absolutely is. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2021

Terry really wants people to think Youngkin will take their ‘right to vote’ away from them.

It’s bizarre.

And so damn desperate.

Your brain has the mental capacity of a breadstick. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 6, 2021

We’ve met breadsticks who are far brighter than Terry.

So, so, SO bad at this. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 6, 2021

It's so easy to vote in the US that you don't even have to be a citizen to vote. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 6, 2021

Felons can't legally buy guns anywhere in the United States, but you made it legal for them to vote in Virginia. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥'𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) July 6, 2021

The worst part of this lie is that dummies that believe it will repeat it — Big Ed #SurfsideStrong (@Falconeddie1) July 6, 2021

I think I'll just call you a liar. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 6, 2021

If the shoe fits.

It is easier to vote than to buy a gun, you moron. You're not crazy, you're a damned liar. Stop it. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) July 6, 2021

you're not crazy, you're just the enemy class. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 6, 2021

Why not both?

Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to scam the Governor out of $1.4 million in taxpayer funds. pic.twitter.com/I7KVNlmRDM — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) July 6, 2021

Ouch.

A lot of states mail ballots to all registered voters… no state is just mailing guns out. Stop making stupid comparisons… — BPJ (@bpjauburn) July 6, 2021

Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to light a gas grill and open a can of beer than it should be to buy a gun. — Magnifico 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) July 6, 2021

THAT was hilarious. Nothing says you’re completely out of touch with everyday Americans like FAILING at a photo op as badly as Terry did.

Please let me know when they’ll mail a gun directly to me because I’d love that — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

God, you're stupid. — KungFu Ninja (@kungfuninjaman) July 6, 2021

It is. Any other concerns? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2021

Are you shamelessly pandering, or are you really that divorced from reality? — John Fenton (@jhfenton) July 6, 2021

call me crazy, but i think you're a lying moron — Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) July 6, 2021

People can walk in and vote on Election Day immediately after registering in 20 states and more will follow suit in 2022. You can’t buy a gun through the mail without authorization. This take is just as bad as saying that weapons have more rights than women. https://t.co/VXXc9Dnq0I — Mike Ursery (@MikeUrsery) July 6, 2021

All we can guess is Terry’s internals must look SOOOOOO bad because his tweets are just seriously desperate.

And so bad.

Which pleases this editor.

Immensely.

***

