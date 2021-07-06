Nothing to see here.

Just a bunch of thugs (and sorry but they are thugs) openly stealing several thousand dollars worth of handbags from a Neiman Marcus in San Francisco in broad daylight.

We suppose at this point it’s sadly something San Franciscans have come to expect in their city.

Daily.

Watch this insanity:

SFPD confirms this shoplifting incident at Neiman Marcus in Union Square at about 5:49 pm. A man I spoke w/tonite says his wife works in area, saw it happen & sent me this video which is circulating online. Handbags at Palo Alto NM were also stolen in a similar fashion in May pic.twitter.com/KOSY8sbaGO — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 6, 2021

‘They didn’t do anything to stop them.’

Well of course not, that would have been RACIST.

And illustrated their white privilege.

Or something.

Hey, at least the shoplifters were masked, right? Safety first!

The man who took this video works nearby. He saw two suspects run in and immediately shut and locked the doors of the store he works at. He told me he then saw 8 more run in. He says this happened to his store in the past it’s “traumatizing” to him & his colleagues. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 6, 2021

And San Fan does nothing to stop it.

We are reminded of the thread from a San Franciscan moderate Democratic woman who is ready to leave the city; she even said she is starting to feel red-pilled.

A woman who has shopped the handbag department at NM for a long time told me a sales associate had to hurry customers to the back– in order to keep them safe from the smashed glass from handbag display cases. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 6, 2021

But you know, social justice and stuff!

But hey they're all wearing masks. Safety first, California! https://t.co/a0LXQqy0IO — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 6, 2021

Wake the fck up, people. This is happening on a daily basis because our corrupt local level politicians and DAs are not prosecuting these asshats. They are using the doc whistle of “racism” to give a pass to people who are breaking the damn law. Get them out of office STAT. https://t.co/jnps5QtWkR — 🥃☠️Emersen”Freedom is everything🙌🏼🇺🇸” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) July 6, 2021

Sorry, but we won’t see this grift anytime soon. There is big money in the movement telling young Black Americans that America is bad and that white people are their enemy because of social justice and stuff.

What a lovely city. https://t.co/sjQgnxGn0Z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 6, 2021

Clearly the work of white supremacists. https://t.co/cxBagNgctp — RBe (@RBPundit) July 6, 2021

Clearly.

When cities like San Francisco end up facing the consequences for becoming vessels for the Spirit of the Age… https://t.co/MdRCJFHLVJ — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 6, 2021

Just another day in the city by the bay https://t.co/0AydH85Kdy — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) July 6, 2021

Sadly, all too true.

***

