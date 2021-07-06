Once again we’ve come across a pretty damn good thread on Twitter that needs little to no introduction or commentary … this time from musician Zuby on the 20 things he learned about humanity during the pandemic.

Seriously, it’s worth a read.

20 Things I've Learned (Or Had Confirmed) About Humanity During The 'Pandemic' (THREAD): 1/ Most people would rather be in the majority, than be right. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

2/ At least 20% of the population has strong authoritarian tendencies, which will emerge under the right conditions. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

That means 1 in five people is an authoritarian a-hole.

Keep going.

3/ Fear of death is only rivalled by the fear of social disapproval. The latter could be stronger. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

People seek approval and to be liked.

It became painfully obvious this past 15 months.

4/ Propaganda is just as effective in the modern day as it was 100 years ago. Access to limitless information has not made the average person any wiser. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

Nope.

5/ Anything and everything can and will be politicised by the media, government, and those who trust them. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

Yup.

6/ Many politicians and large corporations will gladly sacrifice human lives if it is conducive to their political and financial aspirations. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

This. ^^^

See Democrats shutting down entire states including businesses and schools.

8/ Once they have made up their mind, most people would rather to commit to being wrong, than admit they were wrong. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

9/ Humans can be trained and conditioned quickly and relatively easily to significantly alter their behaviours – for better or worse. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

The training and conditioning part has been the most distressing.

10/ When sufficiently frightened, most people will not only accept authoritarianism, but demand it. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

Demand it.

Yup.

11/ People who are dismissed as 'conspiracy theorists' are often well researched and simply ahead of the mainstream narrative. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

12/ Most people value safety and security more than freedom and liberty, even if said 'safety' is merely an illusion. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

13/ Hedonic adaptation occurs in both directions, and once inertia sets in, it is difficult to get people back to 'normal'. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

14/ A significant % of people thoroughly enjoy being subjugated. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

That’s so effed up.

Seriously.

15/ 'The Science' has evolved into a secular pseudo-religion for millions of people in the West. This religion has little to do with science itself. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

This religion has little to do with science itself.

16/ Most people care more about looking like they are doing the right thing, rather than actually doing the right thing. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

17/ Politics, the media, science, and the healthcare industries are all corrupt, to varying degrees. Scientists and doctors can be bought as easily as politicians. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

18/ If you make people comfortable enough, they will not revolt. You can keep millions docile as you strip their rights, by giving them money, food, and entertainment. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

19/ Modern people are overly complacent and lack vigilance when it comes to defending their own freedoms from government overreach. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

20/ It's easier to fool a person than to convince them that they have been fooled. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

Bonus thought: 21/ Most people are fairly compassionate and have good intentions (this is good) As a result, most people deeply struggle to understand that some people, including our 'leaders', CAN have malicious or perverse intentions (this is bad). — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 5, 2021

This is beyond bad.

In so many ways.

