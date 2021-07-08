What happened to this guy?

Did Trump really just break him?

We miss the Jonah Goldberg of 2014.

Just sayin’.

He was wrong about the NSA and Tucker Carlson, he should just admit it and move on. There’s nothing WRONG with being wrong, it happens to all of us.

Doubling down on it though and acting like a smug jacka*s?

Fail.

This. ^

We agree, Jonah’s take is just weird.

He’s glad people think he’s a moron?

Alrighty then.

We do too.

That sums his attitude up.

Perfectly and painfully.

***

