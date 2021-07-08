Evil Q in all their evilness has ‘hatched an evil plan’ since Trump lost the 2020 election and that’s to take over school boards and win local elections.

MWAHAHAHAHAHA!

Only an idiot would think what we just wrote was in any way realistic … case in point:

In the wake of Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, many QAnon followers have hatched a plan: Run for school board or local office. @oneunderscore__ reports:https://t.co/xKC35003km — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 8, 2021

Oh FFS.

From NBC News:

In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat and the disappearance of the anonymous online account “Q” that once served as QAnon’s inspiration, many people who spout QAnon’s false claims have hatched a new plan: run for school board or local office, spread the gospel of Q, but don’t call it QAnon. It’s a scene that has played out at other school boards and comes as many local meetings have emerged in recent months as cultural flashpoints in a broader battle over the perceived encroachment of race-conscious education — sometimes separately lumped together under the label critical race theory.

Huh. So if a parent opposes CRT they must be a member of Q.

Holy crap this is hot garbage.

Old: If you really want to be part of the change, run for local office

New: If you run for local office and try to be part of the change, we will destroy you — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) July 8, 2021

"The peasants are trying to do democracy" — JadedWrestlingMark (@WrestlingJaded) July 8, 2021

As we found out during the pandemic, it is the school unions, school boards and districts that have the power to keep our children out of classrooms. — Gina Corbitt (@gmcorbitt) July 8, 2021

First it was white supremacy, now it’s Q, without Trump they need to keep creating boogie men out of a small fringe of Republicans to keep the public scared. — Gnslngr35 (@gnslngr_hdg) July 8, 2021

Russian white supremacist Nazi QAnon Trumpist alt-right incels aligned with gamergate are responsible! I sound perfectly sane, make me head of NBC News. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) July 8, 2021

Blue anon cray cray — Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) July 8, 2021

Oh no, Democracy is so scary. — Rick kyle (@rickkyle65) July 8, 2021

“hatched a plan” LOL — GiL_J316 (@GilJ316) July 8, 2021

DA DA DAAAAAH!

It’s all a PLOT!

What a bunch of maroons.

Look out CNN, NBC is gunning for that ‘stupidest outlet’ moniker.

