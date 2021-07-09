So CRT supporters should be AOK with these other ‘critical theories’, right? LOL

Seriously.

If they are so concerned with having ‘academic freedom’ then they should not only be okay with but fully support the theories Sean Davis made up here in this exceptional and hilarious thread.

Critical Election Theory.

We dig this one.

Our voting systems in 2020 were inherently flawed and oppressive to one party.

Whoa, this could work.

Keep going:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hillary Clinton, founder of Critical Origin Theory.

Critical Space Theory actually sounds like something you would study in school.

Critical Geography Theory.

Hrm.

Yup, this works.

WHOA.

He’s right, this works.

THIS IS OUR FAVORITE. YAAAAS.

We should absolutely teach Critical Pandemic Theory in all schools, ASAP.

Annnnd we’re dead.

***

