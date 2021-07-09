You’d think a government agency like ODNI (Director of National Intelligence) would have a least one person with a disability they could include on their diversity report? Right? Or that the diversity in their agency was diverse enough NOT to have to use a stock photo …

Siri, show me the worst use of stock photos ever. pic.twitter.com/VSxBbXVuWP — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 8, 2021

For the cover of its diversity report, ODNI bought a stock photo called "Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby" and then photoshopped a woman in a wheelchair and a blind guy into it. https://t.co/BpvOg17CbA https://t.co/G59aVvba58 pic.twitter.com/Em6C1cFuFl — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 8, 2021

Notice how the blind man not only has a walking stick but a service dog as well. Alrighty then.

Oh, and we really like the drop shadow on both him and the woman in the wheelchair. Makes it look totally legit.

The dude is so intense he’s casting a shadow on light itself. pic.twitter.com/C9Ea7zLHol — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 8, 2021

But apparently didn't even notice that no one in this super-diverse office appears to be over 35? Is this the lobby of LogansRun Inc.? — Laura Carroll (@mirandamuseum) July 8, 2021

They drop-shadowed da fuqqqq out of the blind guy pic.twitter.com/jStzi54pAu — TheTruthWillPrevail (@VennyVedivici) July 8, 2021

