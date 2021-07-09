You’d think a government agency like ODNI (Director of National Intelligence) would have a least one person with a disability they could include on their diversity report? Right? Or that the diversity in their agency was diverse enough NOT to have to use a stock photo …

But here we are.

Wow, that’s bad.

Soooooooo bad.

Notice how the blind man not only has a walking stick but a service dog as well. Alrighty then.

Oh, and we really like the drop shadow on both him and the woman in the wheelchair. Makes it look totally legit.

NOT.

Insane.

Embarrassing.

Lame.

Pathetic.

You know, our government at work.

PEOPLE ARE … SOYLENT GREEN.

It’s like he’s floating.

On a shadow.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Again, ladies and gentlemen, your government at work.

***

