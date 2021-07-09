Huh, this editor remembers this incident very well considering it was just a month after she had started writing for Twitchy. And gosh, golly, gee, the gunman’s veteran status was not key or in any way related to his shooting of officers monitoring a peaceful protest in Dallas.

Seems NPR has left out a few important details …

Five years ago, a veteran shot Dallas police officers monitoring a peaceful protest march in Dallas, killing five. Since then the city has struggled to retain officers, while activists say their relationship with the department has gotten worse. @[KERA] https://t.co/d2S7mAgRkp — NPR (@NPR) July 8, 2021

Referring to the gunman as a veteran and deliberately leaving out some BIG details … typical.

Basically, all they’re really doing here is perpetuating the idea that veterans are dangerous while completely ignoring the reality of who the gunman REALLY was.

Y’all really went with “veteran” as the defining characteristic of a black supremacist racist who ambushed police and was specifically targeting white officers. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) July 8, 2021

Yeah, those details seem important for some reason.

NPR description: "A veteran." More accurate description: The shooter was a BLM supporter who had an interest in black nationalism, the Black Panther Party, and the Nation of Islam, and who had told others that he wanted "to kill white people." — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) July 8, 2021

Yeah, the part about ‘wanting to kill white people’ jumps out at us.

In deciding which pertinent details to include as context about the killer, I’d think his own stated motivation would come well before his veteran status. — Otis Houston (@OtisGHouston) July 8, 2021

Yuuuuuuup.

you just pulled an “austere religious scholar” — Tsukkomi Variant (@ljenkins314) July 8, 2021

Almost like NPR has an agenda here.

Hrm.

I feel as though you're leaving out some critical, need to know information for some reason. — Joshua Adkison (@PraetorObsidian) July 8, 2021

A "peaceful protest" in which five officers were killed and nine injured… — Mary Reilly (@yogamaryreilly) July 8, 2021

IRRELEVANT:

"Veteran" RELEVANT:

Upset about recent shootings involving police and "wanted to kill white people, especially white officers."#DallasFive #MicahXavierJohnson#DefundNPR — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) July 8, 2021

“The corporate press is the enemy of the people” – @michaelmalice — dak (@dakdammit) July 8, 2021

It certainly is starting to feel that way, especially when you read threads about what they did during the Trump administration.

***

Related:

We all KNEW: Barn-burner of a thread REALLY puts what media and the ‘regime’ did to Trump and his supporters in infuriating perspective

In rush to dunk on Marjorie Taylor Greene for her ‘brown shirts’ comment Salon TRIPS spectacularly over their own ‘Hitler’ headline

‘DAY MADE’: Michael Avenatti crying like a B*TCH during speech before sentencing is like watching KARMA in real-time