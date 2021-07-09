This is all we have to show after 20 years in Afghanistan. Really, Joe?

Well, that was a fun 20 years. What else is on tv? pic.twitter.com/ONm0uezWMM — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 9, 2021

Becket Adams’ thread about coming of age in the 9/11 era and seeing this sort of failure at the end of a 20-year war on terror says what an absolute letdown this is far better than we can … which is why we snagged his thread.

If you came of age in the 9/11 era, hearing all the arguments for the necessity and moral goodness of the war on terror, the oval office addresses, the deployment headlines, entire presidential campaigns based around it, it’s hard to describe how demoralizing this headline is. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 9, 2021

This editor was already in her 20s when 9/11 happened and it was the same feeling of patriotism and fighting for our country. It was about making things right and also making damn sure nothing like that ever happened again.

But don’t worry, Biden says our mission is complete and it’s time to call it a day.

Oh, and those pesky Taliban people? Nothing to see here … *eye roll*

My class watched the second tower go down in real time. Some classmates vowed to sign up when they were old enough. They did. Don’t think we ever considered we’d see this headline 20+ years later. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 9, 2021

Pretty awful.

And, no, I’m not saying we shouldn’t have withdrawn from Afghanistan. This actually seems reasonable at this point. Just … distraught it’s ending with the taliban waving goodbye. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 9, 2021

And another good point. Does America belong in neverending wars? No. But was this the right way to end it?

Also no.

Is “distraught” the right word? Not sure what word to use to describe this feeling of resignation/failure. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 9, 2021

We get it, Becket.

We so get it.

Imagine if trump did this? — Josh/Seattle (@Josh_Seattle1) July 9, 2021

They’d probably try and impeach him … again.

***

