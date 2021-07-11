Imagine attending a political conference that you KNOW you will hate just to prove your own ridiculous prejudices and divisive agenda? Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo had to know he wouldn’t like what was being said at CPAC and that his being there to criticize the event and people attending would only make him a target.

And yet, here we are.

Seriously, look at this crap.

White nationalist groypers, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys are at CPAC currently – and not only are they present, but they are welcomed by organizers. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 10, 2021

EVERYONE HERE IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST AND EVIL. REEEEEEEEEEE.

Guess how this went over?

We asked Salon reporter @ZTPetrizzo to acknowledge the 2020 BLM riots, he refused, pretended to not know who we were, but actually did in the end The left is in denial about their extremism while chasing boogeymen at CPAC I think he was slightly intimidated by a real question https://t.co/0sfJr6DQPc pic.twitter.com/vmiY3RAB8K — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 10, 2021

Brave Sir Robin ran away …

So weird to see a far leftist propaganda writer w/ little clout & even fewer readers Actually come face to face with one of their right wing boogeymen. The physiognomy, posture, voice cracking, fear in the eyes, wow! It totally explains why they hide behind their keyboards pic.twitter.com/yF1uJWAS3V — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 10, 2021

Note, CPAC did kick Nick Fuentes out but you know, THEY EMBRACE WHITE SUPREMACY.

Man who let the children into CPAC? pic.twitter.com/sflZc3XtY8 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 10, 2021

And speaking of children …

He’s tired of everyone. pic.twitter.com/WKG9CTRy6O — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 10, 2021

You know, he’s tweeting about how all of this as well.

Convinced I should've brought my “leave me alone and let me do my job” t-shirt to CPAC this year. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 10, 2021

His job is to talk sh*t about people he doesn’t understand and pretend it’s journalism.

Meh.

***

