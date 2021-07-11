The smoking LEGO?

Is that a thing?

Because gosh, it’s starting to sound like that BOMBSHELL about the evil guy with the evil Lego set of the U.S. Capitol is starting to fall apart.

Already.

Yup, everything IS stupid.

Update on man with legos. "In original detention memoranda, the undersigned stated that law enforcement found a 'fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.' That statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search." 🙄 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 11, 2021

Awwww.

So the insurrectiony Lego set WASN’T fully constructed.

And it was still in the box.

K.

Right?

We were super worried about that U.S. Capitol Lego set. Super worried. It’s so accurate and stuff.

The mystery unravels https://t.co/qqKlRsDOq5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 11, 2021

From American Greatness:

Joe Biden’s Justice Department wants the Lego Man kept behind bars—indefinitely. Federal agents seized a plastic replica of the Capitol building from the Pennsylvania home of Robert Morss during his arrest on June 11. Justice Department officials are citing the Lego model as evidence in the criminal case against Morss for his involvement in the January 6 protest: “During his arrest, law enforcement recovered some clothing and other items that appear to match those he carried with him on the 6th—including a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag, a neck gaiter, a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues. (Law enforcement also recoverd [sic] a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.)” “Morss’s dangerousness is not limited to his past actions, but presents a future threat,” assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Jackson warned in the July 2 detention motion. “It is difficult to fathom a more serious danger to the community—to the District of Columbia, to the country, or to the fabric of American Democracy—than the one posed by someone who knowingly and eagerly engaged in a violent insurrection to occupy the United States Capitol and abort the certification of a lawful and fair election.”

Thank goodness our betters in the government are protecting us from evil people with evil Legos.

***

