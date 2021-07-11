Imagine posting this thinking you’re the good guy here.

Imagine being so buried in hate and rhetoric that you can’t see you’re the problem.

Watch this:

She asked me if I think all White people are racist… pic.twitter.com/CnX8FTgE96 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 10, 2021

Racist smells his own hole.

Wait, does that work here?

Yeah, yeah it does.

He claims she’s backing him into a corner with that question.

Wow.

If only there was a term for judging an entire group of people based only on their skin color… https://t.co/vgg5aqBGwm — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 10, 2021

Ooh, ooh, we know the word.

It rhymes with bassist.

Liz Wheeler threw down:

Literally believing that all white people are racist… is a racist ideology. https://t.co/9JzwPFcenx — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 10, 2021

BTW, this is the type of racialized Marxism parents don't want taught to their children in school. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 10, 2021

The NERVE of those parents not wanting their white children to be taught they are oppressors and their black children to be taught they are victims.

And it's textbook critical race theory and critical whiteness studies. Two leading scholars in those fields: pic.twitter.com/gqsbjxVguK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 10, 2021

he posted this on his OWN feed in some weird way to prove a point. the only point he proved is that he is a racist. — PatriotParty2024 (@DBrassiere) July 10, 2021

It’s weird, right? Like he thought this was some sort of gotcha?

When he looks like a total jacka*s … just strange.

"I don't know if you are backing me into a corner with that question"

That may imply that his mindset was competitive at the time.

That could imply that finding truth wasn't a priority for him at that time. This is a familiar behavior among the left both in politics & in movies. — Jona (@JonaJuiceArt) July 10, 2021

Also a familiar behavior in people who know they’re wrong from the get-go.

And Marc was very wrong here.

