Whoever is tweeting for the FBI … stop it.

Because this is just damned embarassing.

Your government is asking you to report your friends and family for ‘extremism’ and suspicious behaviors.

Wow.

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD — FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021

For real?

C’mon, man!

Literally every single point on this is met by the domestic terror enterprise ANTIFA. Every one. And not just a little bit. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) July 11, 2021

And not just a little bit.

Just change your name to KGB and be done with it. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 11, 2021

OOF.

Yeah, that whole Lego story is falling apart.

We know, you’re shocked.

The FBI is an absolute dumpster fire. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 11, 2021

Sure seems that way as of late.

I once saw a PragerU commercial. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) July 11, 2021

GET HIM!

HER!

WHATEVER!

HIDE YOUR LEGOs !!!! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 11, 2021

I'd like to report this guy: pic.twitter.com/tV3nu6YhpC — Egregious Philbin (@totter777) July 11, 2021

Ooh, good one.

Where were you assholes last year? When people's businesses were getting torched and destroyed? Literally violence happening everywhere? And violence is happening now in the cities? — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) July 11, 2021

They’re far too busy arresting people for their Lego sets.

My kids have a ton of Legos in their rooms. Very suspicious. Where do I report them? — Huff (@Huff4Congress) July 11, 2021

I love that you guys include an outline of a passenger plane in your mural, because by memory you totally missed a pretty big event against the US by people using some of those… 🤷‍♂️ — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) July 11, 2021

That works.

