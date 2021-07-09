Nothing to see here, just Jen P-sucky (sorry, Psaki) explaining how it’s a failure for states to intervene with their plans of sending supposed ‘grassroots volunteers’ door-to-door to try and influence people to get vaccinated. She even said to push back on this initiative will get people killed and is a disservice to the country.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Watch:

Jen Psaki, responding to a question about a door-to-door vaccine encouragement strategy, says that "failure to provide accurate public health information" is "literally killing people," and that "it's a disservice to the country." pic.twitter.com/uD8SAbib9Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2021

Show us your vaccination papers if you don’t want people to die!

REEEE!

Gosh, Jen seems mad.

How dare the little people question their efforts.

They had better have their polio, meningitis and measles vaccine records on them to gain access to me and my family. Can’t be too careful when it comes to saving lives now can we? — Mike Budzowski (@mike_budzowski) July 9, 2021

Nope, can never be too careful.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

Colossal idiot. — Silence Do Good, Esq. ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@VISuperBowls) July 9, 2021

Something like that.

Stay the fck off my property ! Peppermint Patti ! — Fred Henders (@fred_henders) July 9, 2021

Yeah!

What Fred said!

***

