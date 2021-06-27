Our wish is that this a-hole would stop playing politics and DO HIS FREAKIN’ JOB.

As Twitchy readers know, Make-A-Wish is denying terminally ill children who are not vaccinated their dying wishes. Forget that kids under 12 AREN’T EVEN ALLOWED TO BE VACCINATED YET YOU TOADS, but to deny any terminal child a wish when your entire schtick is granting wishes to terminal kids.

OVER A VACCINE.

Stop it.

The Make a Wish Foundation is going to discriminate against unvaccinated dying kids. Any families they won’t help, DM me and we’ll try to help make your kid’s wish come true. By the way this CEO bought a $4.5 million $ home. Seems pricy for a non-profit CEO during COVID. pic.twitter.com/RZKrWLCi4K — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 26, 2021

Right? As if his denying kiddos their dying wishes wasn’t bad enough …

I guess his "wish" was a $4.5M house? pic.twitter.com/XbccfiSMu2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 26, 2021

Wow.

Since he took over charitynavigator decreased their star rating by one. Also, previous CEO was compensated about 1/2 million each year. David Clark will likely receive the same. https://t.co/16BtWbWR0X — Tracey 🌱 (@THEbellajewels) June 26, 2021

4.5 million would buy a lot of kids their wish. — Avenger1212 🍥 (@avenger1212) June 26, 2021

@robbystarbuck As CEO, Williams last year earned $607,894, including base compensation of $448,839, according to the organization’s Form 990. — Tom OKeefe (@tomokeefe) June 26, 2021

Wow.

Again.

They should be immediately stripped of their tax advantaged status, as should all “charities” that pay any administrative employee more than the average working American’s wage…. That should be a requirement for any tax advantaged organization…. — Carl Kolchak’s Ghost 👻🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ckolchacksghost) June 26, 2021

So much for donating to THIS charity.

***

