Pretty sure Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy made famous for passing gas on national television and for allegedly banging a Chinese spy, should avoid ‘passing’ anything on.

Seriously with this?

Oh FFS.

This is an elected congressman? Really? And the Left whined about Trump???

Give us a freakin’ break already.

Guess how this went over for the Fartinator.

Dude, you have no clue! You slept with a CHINESE SPY FOR YEARS! Then you hired her friend; another spy as an intern? That makes you the dumbest man in Congress! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) June 26, 2021

And considering the men in Congress right now?

Ouch.

Do you remember when Democrats called General Petraeus 'General betrayus'? Do you remember when Democrats said our troops were killing babies in Iraq and Afghanistan? I do — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 26, 2021

It’s been adorable watching the Left suddenly pretend they care about our military.

What would happen if one of our troops was caught banging a Chinese spy? — nuclearherbs.crypto 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) June 26, 2021

Swalwell is such a lying POS it’s not even funny. I can’t stand this loser. — Maria (@mliz77) June 26, 2021

Pass it on – Oh wait. You already did. pic.twitter.com/MrZvh1HB0H — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) June 26, 2021

He did indeed.

***

