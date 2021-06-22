You know those threads that when you see them you WISH someone had stopped the person from tweeting RIGHT before they hit send? We see more and more of them on Twitter … like this thread from S.E. Cupp. She’s a self-professed atheist, and clearly not a Catholic, so we’re not entirely sure why she felt the need to hop into the abortion/Biden/Catholic Church debate but here we are.

As you can imagine before you even get reading, this didn’t go well.

Like at all.

This is a valid thing to believe for most Catholics, who think abortion should be legal, with restrictions. It’s ALSO valid for Catholics to oppose abortion and those who support it. It’s NOT up to anyone else, though, to determine how individuals should best live their faith. https://t.co/MrrFeR77vz — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 22, 2021

Sure, quote-tweet Aaron Rupar about abortion and all the Catholics he supposedly knows. That’ll go over great.

*sigh*

And ‘most’ Catholics think abortion should be legal with restrictions? WHAT?!

I grew up in the Catholic Church, and knew many who left for all kinds of reasons, including differences over divorce (like my mom), gay rights, abortion, and of course, priest abuse. Many are devout without subscribing to the church. Not for me to say who’s a good Catholic. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 22, 2021

Many people.

Most people.

She sounds a bit like Trump here … ahem.

The Catholic Church, like all other religious bodies, can decide that its adherents must subscribe fully or be excommunicated, or that it truly welcomes all who may be flawed and seeking. But I’d remind the Church that IT is not a perfect vessel either… — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 22, 2021

Oh gosh, CAN the Church decide? Do they have your permission!? THANK YOU so much, non-Catholic, for giving the Church permission.

*so many eye rolls*

Don’t those of you who follow any sort of faith love it when people who don’t try and tell you how this all is supposed to work in your church? Good times.

That said, let’s not malign pro-life Catholics and Christians who believe in this deeply, and hold others to a standard they cherish. Living their faith is an absolute right. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 22, 2021

That said …

It’s sort of like saying, ‘With all due respect.’

Don’t bother, ya’ know?

it is, however, completely up to the Catholic church as to who can, and cannot, receive communion. Biden's advocacy for abortion is in direct contradiction with the teachings of the church. In their opinion, it's a sin. He's unrepentant. He can be refused communion. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 22, 2021

And it’s not political.

We realize our talking heads and media love to make everything political but it’s just not.

It’s spiritual.

This is probably why so many of them are flailing.

The canon is clear, if you want to be Catholic Lite be an Episcopalian. Just follow the parts you like, isn't part of the deal. The Church has a clear path for forgiveness and redemption, without confession and contrition of sin, there is no path to grace. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) June 22, 2021

Nobody is forcing Biden to be a Catholic. If he, or any Democrat, does not agree with the Church Doctrine he should find a church that is more aligned with his beliefs. The Church shouldn’t have to cave and fit to HIS beliefs.

That’s not how this works.

Actual Catholics oppose abortion. There are a lot of people looking for a convenient excuse to leave the Church and sleep in on Sundays. But make no mistake – that’s what it is … an excuse. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) June 22, 2021

It’s not up to non-Catholics to tell Catholics what they believe.

Piss off. — JC (@FederalistJC) June 22, 2021

Oh, sis. If the Church does anything, it tells you explicitly how to live your faith. — President Miguel Fweedom, PhD. (@TXKnights) June 22, 2021

It seems your tweet should be prefaced with "As an atheist…" — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) June 22, 2021

All. Day. This. ^

***

Related:

‘SICK of seeing politicians dodge this question!’: Biology teacher just SCHOOLS Biden and the pro-abort horde with actual SCIENCE on when life begins (watch)

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Maggie Haberman for trying to use media’s CRAP reporting on Wilton Manors Pride parade accident to play the victim

Dick took the L! Blue check’s attempt at OWNING Ann Coulter over horrific Juneteenth Chicago shooting goes SO bad he deactivates (we have his tweet)