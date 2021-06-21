So is Maggie Haberman REALLY saying it’s Trump’s fault the media does such a crappy job reporting … basically everything?

In case you missed it, everyone and their dog on the Left blamed a horrible, tragic accident during the Wilton Manors Pride parade on DeSantis before any details came out. Even Ft. Lauderdale’s mayor called it ‘domestic terrorism.’

Again, before anyone really knew what happened.

Heck, some people were claiming it was some evil backwoods redneck Trump supporter trying to hurt Debbie Wasserman Schulz.

Yeah, it was a hot mess.

It was right to call out the mayor for this rather newsworthy but, as it turned out, not grounded in fact statement. It’s the blaming of media for the mere act of reporting it that makes an illogical leap. Kind of like blaming reporters for covering a president’s remarks https://t.co/GbKu55brKK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 21, 2021

Maggie should have left everything after ‘but’ off her tweet.

BUT then she couldn’t have played the victim and passive-aggressively dunked on Trump.

Luckily, Mollie Hemingway wasn’t having any of it:

Reporters never “covered” the previous president’s remarks. President Trump’s *true* statements were fought with and mocked and ridiculed or propagandists claimed ad nauseam they were presented “without evidence” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 21, 2021

What she said.

We're blaming the media for reporting it being fact without actually investigating the statement. NO ONE bothered to say 'Hey' what he said is a load of crap, and I'm not reporting it, other to say that he's an idiot'. Because the media wanted what he said to be true. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) June 21, 2021

The media NEEDED it to be true.

Your problem is that you are Democrats before you are journalists. It is a conflict of interest for you because you refuse to report accurate information. You all work to advance the interests of the Democratic party. Accuracy takes a back seat each time — Mandy ✝🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) June 21, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Remember those headlines that started, "Trump Claims, Without Evidence…"? What happened to them? — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥'𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) June 21, 2021

What is wrong with you? The mayor plainly had no basis for calling it a terrorist attack. He wasn’t speaking as someone briefed on the matter. Reporting should have reflected that. This is what happens when reporting is dictation. — Magnifico 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) June 21, 2021

Always fun to watch the journo game of when are we stenographers? Under a D president, you just "report was is said" and under an R president you go deep diving for hidden dog whistles and symbolism in words. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 21, 2021

I remember when you "just repeated" Trump's remarks on Hydroxychloroquine. Oh wait. You didn't.

You suggested it was dangerous of him to suggest that a mostly harmless drug that had been used around the world for malaria, was, in fact, a killer drug. — Pro-Freedom John (@johnabbottnet) June 21, 2021

You're an embarrassment — Johnny Blade 🤘🇺🇸🇮🇱🎸☄️♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@BenjaminBreeg__) June 21, 2021

You and Jen Rubin back at the box of Zinfandel again? — Scott "CA is proof liberals are dangerous" (@ScottC20012) June 21, 2021

Ouch.

Journalism is not the mere parroting and amplifying remarks made by people with whom they agree. It is seeking to verify and corroborate the truth of them, and where it can’t be done, to report and inform of that as well. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 21, 2021

I'm old enough to remember a time when journos tried to make sure the stuff they were reporting was factual. The fact that the guy was wearing a Gay Mens Chorus t-shirt might have been a tip-off. Prediction: progs will still be calling this a hate crime in 5 years. — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg, BA (@mitchpberg) June 21, 2021

For me it wasn’t that we, the media, covered what he said – we should have. It was that many outlets left out the other possibilities. Many didn’t quote the Chorus president for hours when it was available. That is irresponsible. — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) June 21, 2021

A little sanity there.

Mags, “blaming of media for the mere act of reporting[…and/or…] covering a president’s remarks” normally wouldn’t typically bring wrath upon a reporter. Except you’re not being neutral — Rachel Lynn Bell (@JediRachel) June 21, 2021

You’d think by NOW they’d know that or at least admit it … but nope.

