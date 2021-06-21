Pretty sideways, WaPo.

Sort of like how Joy Reid just keeps ignoring Christopher Rufo’s challenges to a debate on Critical Race Theory, WaPo wrote what is clearly a hit piece on him and his fight against Critical Race Theory INSTEAD of engaging with him.

Which tells us everything we need to know.

*they’re scared*

The Washington Post's @laurameckler spent three weeks preparing a hitpiece against me. In this thread, I will expose five flat-out lies, from the fabrication of a timeline to multiple smears that are easily disproven by documentary evidence. This is how the media lies.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 20, 2021

And of course, Rufo isn’t taking this laying down.

At all.

He took their lies head ON in a pretty damn awesome thread.

Take a look:

Lie #1. The Washington Post presents critical race theory as a benign academic concept, obscuring the divisive nature of the ideology and refusing to address the huge amount of evidence on abusive CRT programs in K-12 classrooms. pic.twitter.com/NlvapesdbX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 20, 2021

We’ve seen this all over. Ever since parents really got involved in the fight and demanded CRT be removed from classrooms, the media, talking heads, and the Left have either pretended they don’t know what CRT really is OR that it isn’t really being taught.

Both are lies.

Ironic, ain’t it?

Lie #2. The Washington Post fabricates the timeline of events surrounding my involvement in President Trump's executive order on critical race theory in the federal government. pic.twitter.com/btXcgoN4Cb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 20, 2021

WaPo … fabricating something around Trump? WE’RE SHOCKED! In fact, we couldn’t be more shocked even if we woke up with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Lie #4. The Washington Post claims that the Treasury Department never said that all white people are racist during a diversity training seminar—but I have the original source documents that prove the Post's claim is false. pic.twitter.com/zfRHeqi1L4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 20, 2021

What do you know?

THEY DID say all white people are racist during a diversity training seminar.

Lie #5. The Washington Post claims that my reporting about a "power and privilege" training at a Cupertino elementary school never happened. But I have hard evidence from a parent and the school's own principal, who confirms that the training did occur. pic.twitter.com/NKofn55OWP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 20, 2021

What, did they not think he’d read this? Call them out?

The egos and audacity of these people.

Unreal.

The Washington Post has attempted to smear me with five verifiably false claims. I call on the editors to issue an immediate correction and retract all of the false statements. Democracy dies when the media lies. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 20, 2021

If that’s the case democracy ‘died’ years ago.

***

