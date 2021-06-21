Full transparency, this editor simply cannot watch that horrific video out of Chicago on Juneteenth when a couple was shot (the man died) on video, even though this article is about Ann Coulter sharing that very video and asking if people are seeing much coverage on the incident.

And implying that Google isn’t showing much on it.

Anyway, in response to her tweet, a blue-check named Richard Taite tweeted that the flag they were flying from their car was trolling and he didn’t ‘give a sh*t’ …

Here, let the screenshot speak for itself:

So forget the fact it was not a Confederate flag they were flying, but a Puerto Rican flag … even if it was a Confederate flag they didn’t deserve to be shot and killed.

Notice his pretty, shiny, blue checkmark.

Yeah, Twitter is not verifying its best these days. At all.

Again, he would not have cared if white supremacists got shot and killed … for flying a flag.

Not the comeback he thinks it is.

Doubling down on stupid ain't the flex you think it is. pic.twitter.com/hNtkmat0KJ — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) June 21, 2021

No, moron, it is the Puerto Rican flag and no doubt the gangsters that shot them didn't know any better either. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 21, 2021

Nothing says Liberal tolerance, and respect for Democracy like trying to rationalize and justify a mob committing murder over a comically inaccurate flag identification. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) June 21, 2021

Dick did eventually delete his entire account, but as you know, dear Reader … Tweets are forever.

He deleted his entire account, but I managed to get a screenshot because Twitter is still preloading the tweet if you click it from certain locations pic.twitter.com/E1qRjKGam5 — Adam Frank (@sharknado523) June 21, 2021

"I'm Richard Taite, and I believe it's ok for a 24 year-old kid and his girlfriend to be executed depending on what flag they're flying." — Corrine For Congress (@thecoraesthetic) June 21, 2021

For those you wondering why Richard Taite deleted his account. https://t.co/M0Qwm1jwSm — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) June 21, 2021

I wonder if @richardtaite will return and say that him confusing the Puerto Rican flag with the Confederate flag and then excusing the assault and death of two Puerto Ricans is not his fault, because he relapsed and will be going into treatment? — 🟥⬜🟥Umbrella Corporation – Viral CSU🟥⬜🟥 (@RealUCorp) June 21, 2021

Yeah. Dick runs a rehab in Malibu, CA.

Let that sink in.

Ann got the last word in, as she usually does:

Waiting for @RichardTaite to investigate any pins the waitress was wearing to tell us if she deserved it. https://t.co/pwaRrgokar — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 21, 2021

Of course, we won’t be able to see what Dick thinks because he deleted his entire account and ran away.

***

Related:

‘I was told NO POLITICS at school. You LIED to me’: 9-year-old student DROPS entire school board over BLM posters and DAMN (watch)

WOW: A very defensive Joy Reid tweets something pretty damn racist when SNAPPING at Christopher Rufo for challenging her to CRT debate (again)

‘A*SCLOWN’ Chris Hahn’s BS apology for pushing divisive, hate-crime conspiracy-filled narrative around Wilton Manors does NOT go well