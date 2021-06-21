We suppose we should be somewhat thankful that bubbleheads like Lesley Abravanel exist on Twitter because wow, she makes our job so easy. Granted, reading tweets like hers is somewhat painful (seriously, what is WRONG with people that they go HERE every time there is any sort of tragedy) but at the end of the day we’re not the ones writing the stupid tweets.

She is.

Like this …

Wow.

What do you want to bet she still thinks Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’?

So accidents are terrorism and governors you don't like are to blame. pic.twitter.com/amn8jmVNvW — G Rooster 🐓 (@GuatemalanGallo) June 20, 2021

Heh.

Oh, and if you think this tweet is hot garbage check out her ‘retraction’.

These people …

As we now know,last night’s tragic incident at the Wilton Manors #Pride parade wasn’t domestic terrorism. But the toxic environment created by the laws of a bigot like @GovRonDeSantis & the encouragement of Trump’s terror fueled Turd Reich regime & #GQP made it entirely plausible https://t.co/ltgMncEyB6 — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) June 20, 2021

Soooo … it’s DeSantis’ fault that she’s an emotionally thin-skinned, overreactive, screeching harpy? Weird.

Sorry, but no, Lesley, you don’t get to blame DeSantis (or Trump, HOLY CRAP MOVE ON, he’s not in office) because you’re a dbag on Twitter.

This is a genuinely ridiculous tweet. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 20, 2021

"It's the Governor's fault I falsely and very publicly accused a gay man of terrorism." — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) June 20, 2021

“This wasn’t what I thought it was but here’s how I was right to blame the people who had nothing to do with it” You’re an absolute idiot and partisan hack. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) June 20, 2021

Everything after your "but" is pure garbage. Take the L like an adult, and stop tweeting for a few weeks to get you priorities straight. — Frank (@darkenrahl86) June 21, 2021

Riiiiiight. Like that will happen.

I was going to suggest you'd forgotten to take your antipsychotic meds today, but then I looked at your timeline and realized there are no drugs powerful enough to deal with this kind of dementia. My sympathies. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥'𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) June 21, 2021

Painful.

You know, when people mean the apology they make the apology about them. When it’s a non-apology they don’t ever say the word “sorry” and make it about someone else. When they’re a propagandist, not a journalist they do it in print. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) June 20, 2021

“My biases led me to jump to the wrong conclusion” isn’t the winning argument you might think it is. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) June 20, 2021

The only reason it’s plausible to you is your hatred. There’s no toxic environment except for the toxicity in your heart — Clockwork Stranger (@lone_rides) June 20, 2021

Tell me you are insane without telling me you are insane. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 20, 2021

The source of the "toxic environment" . . . is you. Your hatred. Your vulgarity. Your ignorance. Buy a mirror. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) June 20, 2021

Ironic, ain’t it?

***

Related:

Dick took the L! Blue check’s attempt at OWNING Ann Coulter over horrific Juneteenth Chicago shooting goes SO bad he deactivates (we have his tweet)

‘I was told NO POLITICS at school. You LIED to me’: 9-year-old student DROPS entire school board over BLM posters and DAMN (watch)

WOW: A very defensive Joy Reid tweets something pretty damn racist when SNAPPING at Christopher Rufo for challenging her to CRT debate (again)