It’s ok for Democrats to be racist, apparently?

At least that’s how it feels when time after time, Democrats are literally caught doing something racist or being racist AF annnd … nothin’. It’s like this:

Democrat: YO, I’M RACIST. MY BAD. I CAN’T HELP IT THOUGH YA’ KNOW, IT’S A GENERATIONAL THING.
Democrat voter: No no, you’re not.
Democrat: NO SERIOUSLY. CHECK IT OUT … I’M IN AN ALL-WHITES CLUB! I WORE BLACKFACE! MY NICKNAME WAS LITERALLY COONMAN! I DON’T BELIEVE MINORITIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO GET AN ID OR USE THE INTERNET. I TOLD BLACK AMERICANS THEY AIN’T BLACK IF THEY DON’T VOTE FOR ME!
Democrat voter: You silly you, that’s not racist. Republicans are the racists.
Democrat: Uh … yeah, that’s it. That’s the ticket.
Democrat voter: Derrr … See?! TRUMP BAD! INSURRECTION!

Ok, maybe we’ve spent too much time on Twitter. Anyway, there is a pretty brilliant thread out there adding up all of the various times Democrats show Americans how freakin’ racist they really are, with zero consequences or repercussions.

Take a gander (then check your blood pressure):

Good ol’ Sheldon Whites-only-house.

HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, it’s been going on for decades. Ol’ Sheldon admitted it.

Don’t even get us started on this toad.

Oopsie.

Let’s not forget Hunter allegedly tried to order a hooker but didn’t want a ‘yellow one.’

Biden … the biggie. Decades of racist gaffes, saying grossly innappopriate things … not to mention authoring one of the most racist crime bills in the history of this nation.

But you know, Trump bad and stuff.

