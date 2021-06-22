So if you are a parent or teacher who opposes Critical Race Theory being taught in our classrooms across the country you are ‘attacking it’ because you’re scared of the truth or something. And here we thought people just didn’t want Black children to be told they are oppressed and less than NO MATTER WHAT and white children are oppressors NO MATTER WHAT.

Reading this thread from Sarah Kendzior this editor is officially fine with her block.

Take a look:

The attack on "critical race theory" has little to do with theory and more a fear of:

1) historical accuracy

2) students recognizing a continuous line between atrocities of the US past and present

3) students recognizing parallels between atrocities in the US and other nations — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 12, 2021

Historical accuracy? With Critical Race Theory? On what PLANET?

When students learn the full scope of history, good and the bad, and that, as Arendt said, most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil — they may have greater expectations for the present. They may sense their place in history and make a choice. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 12, 2021

Nobody opposes learning the full of history – what they oppose is the indoctrination and politicization of history in the classroom. Ask yourselves why they are trying to complicate something that at it’s core is really simple.

Teach facts, not theories.

In the epilogue of HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT, I describe taking my children to historical sites around the US out of concern our history would be drastically rewritten in coming years — but also because kids deserve truth. Knowledge is power. This is what opponents of accuracy fear. pic.twitter.com/tV1nAaW8uV — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 12, 2021

Knowledge is power … which is why we want kids getting actual knowledge, not rhetoric and propaganda.

CRT only seeks to make things WORSE. Sorry, not sorry.

ScotsFyre took Kendzior to the woodshed:

Critical theories are the lens through which K-12 is being taught. It assigns societal roles to children based on immutable characteristics accusing one group of unearned privilege & tells another they have no agency. /1 https://t.co/fGaqM8tJoX — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

HOOBOY.

What she said.

Keep going:

Arguments like Sarah’s are simply meant to obfuscate what is going on. History can be taught accurately without using this lens. In fact removing it encourages critical thinking. I hate the shorthand to “CRT” because the lens is used on all characteristics to include /2 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

Sex, sexual preference, gender identity, immigration status, religion, disability & even body morphology. It teaches children the very things that help them succeed like, time management, showing their work, getting the right answer in math, are a grand conspiracy of their /3 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

Historical oppressors to keep them down. It is absurd, destructive, and crippling. And antithetical to the approach of great men & women who straddle history with a foot in their childhood when America was at its worst through our progression to being much more equal /4 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

Absurd, destructive, and crippling.

And anti-ethical.

All of that.

and fair than the vast majority nations in history. It ignores the success of Thomas Sowell, Bob Woodward, Carol Swain, Condi Rice, Ben Carson, Clarence Thomas, Glenn Loury & countless others who lived through the scourge of legal segregation /5 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

to become iconic figures in the American story. Critical theories ignore these icons & so does the left because they disprove the thesis. People like Sarah are either lying about critical theory or think it is confined to how we teach history. They either need to /6 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

educate themselves or stop hiding the ball. Because on the ground, the grassroots movement is parents across the political spectrum of all races that object to the lens that is being used to teach our children to judge others motives, thinking & worth by their observable /7 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

EXACTLY.

Grassroots fighting CRT in the classroom is not big evil scary conservative groups or politicians … it’s parents and teachers of all races and political ideals who do NOT want this garbage being taught to their children. Imagine if instead of pretending these parents and teachers are too stupid to understand CRT the proponents of this indoctrination actually listened to them.

characteristics. As a nation we decided this was wrong in 1964 & have worked to continue to improve ever since. Gen Z is the most tolerant generation in history according to social science research a testament to our success. /8 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

So what in the fresh hell are people like Sarah trying to accomplish? /end — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) June 22, 2021

Excellent question.

What is their end game?

***

Related:

‘Oh piss OFF’: S.E. Cupp’s thread all but lecturing the Catholic Church and Catholics on their beliefs and FAITH does not go well, like at all

‘SICK of seeing politicians dodge this question!’: Biology teacher just SCHOOLS Biden and the pro-abort horde with actual SCIENCE on when life begins (watch)

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Maggie Haberman for trying to use media’s CRAP reporting on Wilton Manors Pride parade accident to play the victim