As Twitchy readers know, Sen. Krysten Sinema penned an op-ed about keeping the filibuster.

And it sounds like her fellow Democrats have a big sad over it … some even feeling like they could maybe still change her mind on it.

We kinda sorta totally and completely love her reaction when she was asked about her op-ed by Garrett Haake:

For Democrats hoping @SenatorSinema will change her mind on filibuster, I just asked and got this: GH: Senator, what do you say to Democrats who are disappointed by your op-ed about the filibuster, and feeling like maybe they could still change your mind?

SINEMA: [chuckles] — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 22, 2021

*chuckles*

Yup.

We’re pretty sure Sinema has zero f**ks to give.

Her give a f**k is broken.

etc, etc

Ask her again. — Max (@MaxNordau) June 22, 2021

HA!

You’re not a journalist. You’re an activist. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 22, 2021

At this point we’d be shocked if legacy media outlets DIDN’T act like activists.

What she should have said… pic.twitter.com/KKK4kE8LwZ — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) June 22, 2021

We would have loved that.

But clearly, the Left is NOT loving this.

Chuckling over the potential demise of democracy is disgusting. This isn't a sophomoric game. — SmellyDogsMom (@SmellyDogsMom) June 22, 2021

They are such melodramatic little things.

I’m glad she finds voting rights amusing. I’m really tired of this. John Lewis deserves more respect than this. — Alison Berkowitz (@aliberk65) June 22, 2021

It’s shocking how little these people know about what the bill actually does and how dangerous it really is.

They’ve been conditioned to think more federal control is a good thing.

Scary, right?

Probably compromised and scared as hell. — JD😷 (@jddchicago) June 22, 2021

Huh, she does not seem scared to us.

Biggest disappointment ever. — Zak Aslamy (@ZakAslamy) June 22, 2021

Protecting the minority from the majority, which is the key point of a republic, is a disappointment.

Alrighty then.

***

