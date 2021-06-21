The debate about the Senate filibuster is ongoing, but it’s looking increasingly like it’s going to remain part of the U.S. Senate’s rules, especially after Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed in the Washington Post:

>⁦@kyrstensinema⁩ writes for the @washingtonpost: We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster https://t.co/EruNG7MaZp — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 22, 2021

New ⁦@SenatorSinema⁩ opinion piece in the Washington Post: “We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster” https://t.co/ami3K8KXh6 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 22, 2021

Charles C.W. Cooke pointed out that now two Senate Dems are against eliminating the filibuster:

Both Manchin and Sinema have now written op-eds in the Washington Post committing themselves to preserving the filibuster. Add in today’s NBC piece on the other senators who quietly hold that position, and maybe it’s time for another topic of conversation. https://t.co/Gfm8qocECJ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

Obama bro Dan Pfeiffer didn’t like what he read — not one bit:

Short version: ⁦@SenatorSinema⁩ believes the rights of the Senate minority are more important than the voting rights of millions of Americans https://t.co/BgmdZNvQF9 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 22, 2021

Other blue check libs aren’t fans of Sinema’s op-ed:

this is unbelievably weak https://t.co/2TlGGJZcKC — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 22, 2021

S**t is getting real!

Weird how you and dems didn't have this POV during the Trump years when they were in the minority and wore the filibuster out, using it over 350 times to block damn near everything repubs tried to pass. Take a seat you useless hack. https://t.co/BhE9cT0Drw — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 22, 2021

Watch how quickly this tune changes in 2022 https://t.co/GU318whzbC — J0$h (@joshiegoesboom) June 22, 2021

Because under your constitution, they are. https://t.co/jqaRs2XNyv — Danny Alberta (@DannyAlberta77) June 22, 2021

I recommend an expensive, bruising primary. https://t.co/05BtimNX7A — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 22, 2021

Why do you hate minorities so much? https://t.co/J0JcP1vmR1 — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) June 22, 2021

Oh, they will.