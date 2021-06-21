We HATE to give Jesse Kelly credit but … he’s right.

He’ll be even more insufferable now, if that’s even possible.

Heh.

Jesse took a tweet from Catturd about what a Democrat leadership looks like (with homicides and shootings climbing in a terrifying way) and applied it to Black Lives Matter.

Here’s your reminder that Black Lives Matter is responsible for more black deaths than “white supremacists” by an order of magnitude. And they’re openly supported by the entire Democrat Party, the media, Hollywood, and corporate America. https://t.co/oIUbfK5XHk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2021

But we’ve been reassured over and over again by Joe Biden that white supremacy is the most dangerous threat to our country.

Ahem.

But if you criticize your racist, what a perfect strategy the Democrats have — Terry (@editor_wp) June 21, 2021

It's almost like everyone knows this but nobody is supposed to say it out loud. Thank you Jesse! — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) June 21, 2021

We can literally see Jesse’s head getting bigger.

Heh.

The statistics don't lie. — Linda Plemmons (@plemmons_linda) June 21, 2021

Murders were up last year versus 2019 when everyone was supposedly locked inside.https://t.co/oGWKeoBforhttps://t.co/kiVgUsAhqzhttps://t.co/hVaz5atjmH — Dan Jones (@dajones115b) June 21, 2021

Oops.

Chris Stigall got a big ol’ dig in as well.

What do all of these cities have in common? Hint: Starts with a “D” and ends with “emocrats.” pic.twitter.com/1whIcl0fcW — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 21, 2021

But you know, Republicans are the real problem.

Or something.

***

