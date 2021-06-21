We HATE to give Jesse Kelly credit but … he’s right.

He’ll be even more insufferable now, if that’s even possible.

Heh.

Jesse took a tweet from Catturd about what a Democrat leadership looks like (with homicides and shootings climbing in a terrifying way) and applied it to Black Lives Matter.

But we’ve been reassured over and over again by Joe Biden that white supremacy is the most dangerous threat to our country.

Ahem.

We can literally see Jesse’s head getting bigger.

Heh.

Oops.

Chris Stigall got a big ol’ dig in as well.

But you know, Republicans are the real problem.

Or something.

***

