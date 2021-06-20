This Father’s Day thread is short, sweet, and absolutely perfect.

Happy Father’s Day to all the strong and hard working men who show up for their kids every day. Thread 🧵 — 👑 | Who, me? 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Queenfreemarket) June 20, 2021

Strong and hard-working men who show up for their kids every day.

That’s totally a dad.

What she said.

Keep going.

Society has tried to lie to men and tell you that you don’t matter or that you don’t contribute just because you didn’t carry a child. That’s a lie. You matter just as much as a mother in a child’s life. — 👑 | Who, me? 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Queenfreemarket) June 20, 2021

Society, at least here in America, has definitely worked very hard to make men feel less than in the family structure with marketing and ridiculous agendas blaming men for the ills of the world. When the truth is we need MORE dads.

More fathers.

All across this country.

Clearly.

Do yourself, your kids, and future kids a favor and keep working on yourself. Keep improving your talents, mental and physical health and don’t give up on yourself just because society ignores you. If you’re reading this, you matter. You have a purpose in this world. — 👑 | Who, me? 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Queenfreemarket) June 20, 2021

And we love you.

***

Related:

‘I was told NO POLITICS at school. You LIED to me’: 9-year-old student DROPS entire school board over BLM posters and DAMN (watch)

WOW: A very defensive Joy Reid tweets something pretty damn racist when SNAPPING at Christopher Rufo for challenging her to CRT debate (again)

‘A*SCLOWN’ Chris Hahn’s BS apology for pushing divisive, hate-crime conspiracy-filled narrative around Wilton Manors does NOT go well