This Father’s Day thread is short, sweet, and absolutely perfect.

Strong and hard-working men who show up for their kids every day.

That’s totally a dad.

What she said.

Keep going.

Society, at least here in America, has definitely worked very hard to make men feel less than in the family structure with marketing and ridiculous agendas blaming men for the ills of the world. When the truth is we need MORE dads.

More fathers.

All across this country.

Clearly.

And we love you.

