Every once in a while we come across a back and forth that really speaks for itself.

And this back and forth between Kira Davis and John Cardillo is one of those times.

Kira actually makes a really good point about the Right ‘dying’ on this Juneteenth hill:

The smart move here would be to start lifting this up as a Republican holiday. The marketing & messaging opportunities are endless. But go ahead and keep losing, y'all. I'll be over here rolling my eyes as usual. https://t.co/e1wHVx9Cif — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 17, 2021

What she said.

Considering Republicans were the ones who fought to end slavery, we are in agreement with Kira on this one. Yeah yeah, it’s ANOTHER holiday and the Left is PANDERING, but ultimately she’s right. Being the party who ended slavery we should be the ones promoting a holiday that celebrates the work we did.

Just sayin’.

Not sure why people are so against it.

I couldn’t disagree more with this. Republicans have to stop pandering to voting blocs that hate and won’t vote for them. Dems are literally the party of slavery yet they own the black vote. Trump gave the black community record low unemployment and they still voted for Biden. https://t.co/zvQEJ0Drpy — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 17, 2021

Pandering?

Alrighty.

Any black Democrat reading your response would say, "Yeah, I made the right choice." You care about the GOP responding to their base. You call that "engagement" but when one suggests they "engage" the black community you call it "pandering"…that's a thoughtless view. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 17, 2021

My family emigrated from Italy to New York. We didn’t own slaves and I am not going to be guilted into making believe we did because you RINOs want to play identity politics. Trump engaged and the black community still turned on him. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 17, 2021

You obviously know nothing about what I do. Come back an apologize when you figure it out. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 17, 2021

Kira is hardly a RINO.

Yikes.

I actually do and I disagree with you. We have bent over backward for the en masse black vote and it simply doesn’t come. If record low unemployment didn’t do it, nothing will. We need to focus on our base and those centrists who will vote Republican. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 17, 2021

if you called me a RINO then you don't know what I do. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 17, 2021

That. ^

I’m sorry but playing into the left by buying into racial identity politics is a RINO position. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 17, 2021

The GOP braintrust has no intention of vying for the Black vote, even though it's there to win. We don't OWE YOU OUR VOTES. Come earn them! https://t.co/H5peQznpbE — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 17, 2021

She gets it.

Why are Republicans willing to die on this hill? Shouldn’t they be championing this as a national holiday since it was the Republicans who fought to free the slaves? We agree with Kira here, this seems like a really bad play by some folks on the right.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘Cantankerous and unhinged imbecile’: Gad Saad shuts a very NASTY Keith Olbermann down for trying to bully Noor Bin Laden over Trump

‘This heffa can’t do anything RIGHT’: Lefties tear Kamala Harris APART for her photo-op dinner with female senators

‘It is ridiculous and I will be ignoring it’: Louise Mensch tries picking a fight with Kurt Schlichter about Capitol Hill protesters and OH HONEY, NO