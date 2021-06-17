Kurt Schlichter brings up a good point.

We’ve watched for months as other BLM/Antifa protesters (who actually destroyed property and hurt one another) have been pardoned all across the country. Shouldn’t the Capitol Hill protesters receive that same level of treatment since they were only protesting?

And, truth be told, were far less violent?

Pardon all Capitol Hill protesters to teach the fascists they don’t get to have 2 sets of laws — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 16, 2021

What he said.

And of course, this brought out the crazies.

Like Louise Mensch.

Kurt just stop it. You wore the uniform. Remember your oath. Be bigger than this. — Louise Mensch, M.A. (@LouiseMensch) June 16, 2021

Good ol’ Louise is still … Louise.

Some things never change.

I do. And a situation where federal [email protected] used against enemy of the regime while the regime’s terrorist friends are excused is intolerable. Do you think it’s ok? (She will not answer – she’ll go on a tangent). https://t.co/3nuq4VM1BY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 16, 2021

Annnd the colonel was right.

She went on a tangent.

I fail to see the relevance of your comment. You swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and are defending violent rebels attempting to physically overthrow an election. Which violates the Constitution. In not opposing this you are breaching your oath. — Louise Mensch, M.A. (@LouiseMensch) June 16, 2021

Huh?

We sort of stopped reading after she started babbling about his oath to uphold the Constitution which he was when he called for the protesters to be pardoned. Isn’t protest a right?

Kurt responded as only he could:

Thank you for your input. It is ridiculous and I will be disregarding it. I told you that you wouldn’t explain why having two different sets of laws is acceptable and you didn’t. Since it was so obvious I can’t really brag about it. https://t.co/QtBSSAuLKK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 16, 2021

‘Thank you for your input. It is ridiculous and I will be disregarding it.’

HA HA HA HA

Yup, stealing that one.

Louise, of course, didn’t take the hint:

There are not two sets of laws, and you are excusing an attack on the Constitution, thereby violating your oath. And what’s worse, you know it.

Not a single criminal at the Capitol has been charged as a terrorist. Common or garden criminal is enough. One law. One Constitution. — Louise Mensch, M.A. (@LouiseMensch) June 16, 2021

She’s deliberately being obtuse.

At least we hope this is deliberate because if this is natural?

Yikes.

Yeah, sure, okay. Show me 400 Antifa/BLM scumbags sitting in pretrial solitary in Portland. Oh, right. https://t.co/fwqb0gMzhJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 16, 2021

What he said.

