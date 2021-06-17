When someone shows you who they REALLY ARE, believe them.
We know you know that we know that you know that we know you knew that …
Heh.
Especially when a decade-old tweet shows up like this from Victoria’s Secret latest and SUPER HAWT model, Megan Rapinoe.
@tasha_kai00 u look asian with those closed eyes!
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 19, 2011
Megan. Stop the hate.
Stop anti-Asian hate.
Something?
Hey @VictoriasSecret, why are you hiring this racist?#StopAsianHate https://t.co/rHASLq2pIB
— Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) June 17, 2021
Uh-oh, looks like she’s making THE LIST.
DA DA DAAAAAAAAA.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 17, 2021
HA HA HA HA
My husband is Asian.
His eyes don't look closed unless he's sleeping.
— George In Chains (@GeorgeSaysWTH) June 17, 2021
Ouch.
And yeah.
To wit: pic.twitter.com/V5LyAdMWXp
— ℕed ℕederlander (@nederlaander) June 17, 2021
An evolving toolset for bullies.
Yup.
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 17, 2021
— USDutchkitty 🇺🇸🇳🇱🐈 (@UDutchkitty) June 17, 2021
Seriously.
Dude!!
— Jreff (@DrDowder) June 17, 2021
We see what he did here.
— A.C. Dallas (@AC1Dallas) June 17, 2021
We made a similar face.
Our eyes are wide open Megan
— Cathy G (@Ninjanine53) June 17, 2021
Megan?🤨📸
— Risa🪐 | 🇩🇪🇫🇷 (@chaoticgoodrisa) June 17, 2021
— MassResistanceTEXAS – Exposed DQSH SEX OFFENDERS (@mass_tx) June 17, 2021
That. ^
The same people who beg for equal pay 😭😭😭
— Honey☔️ (@PluggyReborn0) June 17, 2021
Does @VictoriasSecret stand for anti-asian hate???
— broski (@hyperoverdrive) June 17, 2021
What say you, Victoria’s Secret?
Screenshot. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/cOQcGtZi0N
— Ethan Letkeman (@EthanLetkeman) June 17, 2021
It’s those 200+ likes that are just if not more concerning, IMHO.
— Edward (@cmiami31) June 17, 2021
We didn't make the rules… pic.twitter.com/6XPNIhz933
— Niko's 😈 (@NikoTalk) June 17, 2021
Nope, we didn’t.
But thems the rules, right?