Noor Bin Ladin is indeed a member of the Bin Ladin family.

That being said, she is not her uncle and is in fact very pro-America.

And pro-Trump.

We’re pretty sure Keith is angrier about her support for Trump than he is about her namesake.

Yes, this is exactly what it looks like! Noted Right Wing Nutjob @CassandraRules happily accepting the endorsement of Trump BY THE BIN LADEN FAMILY 🤦🏼‍♂️ #TerrorismRecognizeTerrorism pic.twitter.com/bHLMoFOtpJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 17, 2021

Dude is just nuts.

If you look at Noor’s bio it reads:

For the Preservation of Freedom and Western Civilisation’s fundamental principles. Swiss national. Patriot at heart. “Conspiracy theorist”

And this is her pinned tweet:

My Letter to America. Dedicated to General Michael T. Flynn @GenFlynn. 🇺🇸https://t.co/G16Vr1jFiR — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 6, 2020

So yeah, we’re pretty sure Keith is more OUTRAGED over her support of Republicans than she is her family.

LMAO ratio Thank you to all the wonderful human beings who defended me from this loser’s moronic and ignorant comment As @DarrenJBeattie would say, Keith should be scrubbing both Cassandra’s and my feet https://t.co/DmDMHgoA7F — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 17, 2021

And you know, Keith couldn’t stand her fighting back.

You will always be a Bin Laden. And just as bad, a Trumper. Nobody can defend you from that, you pile of shit. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 17, 2021

Note, Twitter locked this editor twice in the last two weeks for sharing an email between Fauci and Zuckerberg and for pointing out there is no Q. But Keith is allowed to tweet this sort of hate-filled garbage and not only remain unsuspended and unlocked, but verified as well.

Tell us again, Jack, how there’s no bias at Twitter.

Gad Saad was good enough to shut the screeching harpy from Hades down:

So she is guilty by association? Should your children be punished because you are a cantankerous, nasty, and unhinged imbecile? — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 17, 2021

What he said.

And guess what? Keith didn’t have a comeback for the man …

Color us shocked.

Huzzah indeed.

