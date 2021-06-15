Poor Governor Hair Gel.

He just can’t seem to get around the fact that he’s still holding his state hostage and is being recalled in a big way. We suppose even Californians will eventually get pissed when the guy telling them their kids can’t go to school is caught maskless with a bunch of friends eating dinner out … more than once.

Nice try, Gavin … buuuuuut no.

Michael Shellenberger’s thread absolutely takes Gavin and sadly the state of CA apart (with all the receipts).

When Democrats run your state …

Keep going:

Just so sad.

And Gavin is bragging about their economy? REALLY?

Trending

Oh, that’s right, they decriminalized petty theft.

Good times.

Whoa, decriminalizing crime increases crime.

No way!

Liberalizing drug laws increases overdoses and poisoning.

Shocking.

Increasing reliance on unreliable energy increases blackouts.

CAN’T BELIEVE IT.

Gosh, we’re super shocked.

Man, they have really screwed that state up.

But you all knew that.

Because they made crime less criminal.

Apparently, turning your state into a sh*thole is super progressive.

***

Related:

‘BLM and Antifa say HI!’ Ron Fournier DROPPED on his pointy little head for tweet excusing Biden’s crapping on GOP overseas

Since when is ‘fat’ a race?! White Lefty uses Black women as scapegoat claiming if you ‘find fat people unattractive that’s racist’ (watch)

Roger Waters’ reaction to Mark Zuckerberg personally asking him to use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ for Instagram is ALL OF US (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CAcaliforniaDrug CartelsGavin NewsomhomelessnessMichael Shellenbergerpoverty