Sounds like Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of Roger Waters’ songs.

Or at least his marketing team is because Zuckerberg PERSONALLY reached out to Roger to offer him a gross amount of money to use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ for Instagram. Because you know, nothing says Instagram like a song about the indoctrination of our youth.

Ahem.

Roger’s response is really and truly how all of us feel about Zuckerberg these days (note, this is NOT safe for work):

What Roger said.

Trending

To be fair, Roger has said some screwed-up stuff over the years BUT he’s absolutely right in his response to Zuckerberg.

He doesn’t get to OWN EVERYTHING.

Bravo!

***

Tags: Another Brick in the WallFacebookInstagramMark Zuckerbergroger waters